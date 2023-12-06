How strong is the Silver Surfer? Fantastic Four character powers & weakness explained

A former herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer soars through space in search of belonging.

The Silver Surfer is heavily rumored to factor into the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot, but will the herald of Galactus bring his incredible powers with him?

Whenever the Fantastic Four get bandied about for a new comic or a big-screen relaunch, a number of other characters are always brought up in the conversation. Doctor Doom and Galactus tend to be the first names mentioned, but the Silver Surfer is rarely far behind.

In 1966’s Fantastic Four #48, the Silver Surfer makes his sensational debut. He’s a herald of the world devourer Galactus, signaling the potential end of the world.

Over the decades, the Surfer has gone from a drone-like herald to a powerful explorer of the cosmos. He’s one of Marvel’s most popular and most recognizable characters, and that’s due in part to the sheer power the Surfer wields.

Silver Surfer’s powers in Marvel Comics

The Silver Surfer’s greatest power comes in the form of the tremendous Power Cosmic. Imbued with the powers as a herald of Galactus, he was allowed to retain a portion of the power when he left the world eater’s side. Through the Power Cosmic, the Surfer becomes one of the strongest beings in the universe.

Marvel Comics As a herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer wields the phenomenal Power Cosmic.

The Surfer can do practically anything. This includes being one of the most physically strong beings in the Marvel Universe, as well as being able to manipulate, see, and absorb energy wavelengths. Practically speaking, if the Surfer wants to do it and his will is sufficient, he can.

Though he primarily transports via his surfboard, itself an extension of his own body, it’s not really clear if he needs it. Silver Surfer has some degree of teleportation and can travel through portals of his own creation. The surfboard may just be a matter of convenience or personal preference.

Does the Silver Surfer have a weakness?

As a result of the Power Cosmic, the Silver Surfer doesn’t really have a traditionally known weakness. That doesn’t mean he can’t be beaten, though.

The Surfer is still a humanoid being and, as such, still has reaction times and typical bodily functions. Sure, he can breathe in space, but any sufficient heavy hitter in the Marvel Universe can theoretically knock him for a loop if they can hit hard enough. He’s also not theoretically immune to possession, as seen when the Carnage symbiote attempted to bond with him.

Marvel Comics The Silver Surfer’s attachment to others has proven to be one of his few weaknesses.

As cliche as it sounds, the Surfer’s only true weakness is himself. Upon regaining his memories from Galactus, his life as Norrin Radd became something of a crutch. The Silver Surfer is a fairly morose, almost melancholy individual whose feelings for others can be easily manipulated to goad him into a trap or prevent him from taking action.

Silver Surfer is not currently confirmed for the MCU, though rumors persist that a version of the Surfer may show up in Fantastic Four. Until then, keep it locked on Dexerto for more Fantastic Four and comic book news.