When does Glenn die in The Walking Dead? TWD death explained

Negan established himself as the biggest Walking Dead villain of all time after killing Glenn and ruining Maggie’s life. Here, we’re going to look at when Glenn dies in TWD and how it plays out, both in the comics and on TV.

Glenn Rhee, portrayed by actor Steven Yeun, was one of the most popular survivors in The Walking Dead universe.

He was a vital member of the group of main actors on the TV show, known for his courage and determination. Glenn’s love story with Maggie Greene blossomed in the midst of the broken world, resulting in the birth of their son, Hershel.

Over the years, he had many close calls in clashes with walkers, but the end of his story came at the hands of another human.

Does Glenn die in The Walking Dead? Comics & TV show

AMC Glenn’s fate was sealed when the survivors met Negan.

In the AMC television show, Glenn Rhee does die at the hands of the series’ top villain, Negan. He is brutally killed by Negan in a shocking and unforgettable moment in the series, alongside Abraham, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat called Lucille.

In the comic book series, Glenn’s fate differs from the show slightly but Negan is still the character that killed him. Abraham was dead well before that, making him the prime target for the ‘vampire’ bat.

When does Glenn die in TWD?

In the television show, Glenn meets his demise in the Season 7 premiere, a gut-wrenching episode that left fans reeling from the loss.

In the comic book series, Glenn’s death occurs in issue #100.

AMC Abraham was also on the receiving end of Negan’s bat.

While Glenn Rhee’s journey in The Walking Dead may have ended tragically on TV, fans of the character can still find solace in Maggie and Hershel’s story, which unfolds in the spinoff series ‘Dead City,‘ released in 2023.

This series offers a new perspective on the aftermath of Glenn’s death and the challenges Maggie faces in the post-apocalyptic world – where she’s forced to co-exist with his killer, Negan.

As fans continue to follow Maggie and Hershel’s next chapters, Glenn’s legacy lives on, ensuring his enduring presence in The Walking Dead universe.