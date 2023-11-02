Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead? TWD fate explained

The Walking Dead’s fanbase absolutely adores some of its main characters and Maggie is firmly in that category of favorites. As many haven’t survived in the show or comics, many have been left wondering if Maggie dies in TWDU. Here’s everything we know so far.

Maggie Greene is a pivotal figure in The Walking Dead story and has been since joining in Season 2. She has held a leading role in the series, known for her resilience and unwavering determination to protect her loved ones – in a dangerous world.

Notably, in 2023, Maggie took center stage in the spinoff series ‘Dead City,‘ alongside Negan, showcasing her enduring popularity and significance. Later, fans realized that the new adventure was actually based on a lie, too.

But, what is her fate in the universe overall? Let’s take a look at everything we know so far, from the comics and AMC series.

Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead (TWD)? TV Show & Comics

AMC Maggie is showing no signs of dying in TWD and has become one of the series’ strongest characters.

In the AMC television show, Maggie is still alive and her character continues to evolve. There is no indication of her death in the main series or comics, making her one of the survivors when the show concluded in Season 11.

In the comics, Maggie is the sole surviving member of the Greene family and eventually adopts Sophia after Carol dies.

What happened to Maggie in TWD? Time jump & Dead City

Maggie’s journey in The Walking Dead took a strange turn as she left to do her own thing during the time skip between Season 8 and Season 9.

Her journey has been marked by significant events. She endured the loss of her partner, Glenn, after Negan killed him – and even gave birth to their child, Hershel.

Maggie’s whereabouts remained a mystery during the time skip, though it’s stated that she went off with Georgie to help build a new community. Then, later returned to join the cast and eventually finished the main show in Season 11.

In the spinoff ‘Dead City,‘ Maggie’s quest unfolds as she searches for her son, Hershel, who has been captured by one of Negan’s saviors. The captor demands Negan himself in exchange for Hershel, setting the stage for an intense narrative. She survives Season 1.

Who plays Maggie in The Walking Dead show?

Lauren Cohan takes on the role of Maggie Greene, joining AMC’s show in Season 2.

Besides her portrayal of Maggie, Cohan has taken on various other roles in her career, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Many will know her from TWDU, though.

Just as Daryl Dixon found fresh stories to tell in his show, set in France, Maggie’s journey in ‘Dead City’ challenges her in a way we’ve not seen before as she’s forced to team up with her husband’s killer and co-exist.