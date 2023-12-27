Marvel’s Echo powers and weaknesses in comics & MCU explained

Before the MCU’s Echo series debuts, here’s a look at the character’s powers and weaknesses in Marvel Comics.

After her debut in Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Echo is finally making the leap to starring in her own show. The Echo solo series kicks off 2024, starting the MCU’s sparse 2024 with five episodes that also promise to set the stage for Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo is a prominent Marvel character, debuting in the wildly popular Marvel Knights relaunch of Daredevil. Echo would go on to become a New Avenger, an ally to Moon Knight, and eventually even the host to the Phoenix.

Ahead of Echo’s MCU return, here’s a quick look at her powers and weaknesses from Marvel Comics and how they may relate to her MCU counterpart.

Echo’s powers in Marvel Comics explained

Echo really only has one power, and it’s not even a power in the traditional sense. She possesses photographic reflexes, similar to Taskmaster.

Marvel Comics Echo has the ability to mimic fighting skills she saw, be it in person or in a recording.

This ability has a fairly mundane first use. In her debut appearance, Echo remembers watching a pianist as a child and then mimicking what he played perfectly.

In a more practical sense, this ability has made Echo one of Marvel’s preeminent fighters. She’s able to replicate any movement, such as when she wins a boxing match by replicating prize fighters whose tapes she watched or matches Daredevil in their first encounter move for move by watching him run away.

Echo’s weaknesses in Marvel Comics explained

For all her powers and abilities, Echo is still a human being. She has no supernatural abilities and is still susceptible to being injured. She also still relies on her sight to mimic abilities and fight, which puts her at a disadvantage in her first encounters with Daredevil, who takes the fight into dark buildings.

Marvel Comics Daredevil was able to defeat Echo in an early encounter by fighting in dark buildings, where she couldn’t mimic his fighting skills.

She also cannot duplicate any ability that she cannot physically do. While this obviously means she can’t do things like fly or generate fire, it also means she can’t mimic an ability that would exceed her physical limitations. This is a rare occurrence, though, as Maya is a gifted acrobat and dancer in addition to being a master fighter.

There is one potential weakness, though, that has never been touched on: her own skill to mimic abilities. Taskmaster has a finite ability to memorize skills, stating he’s replaced his own memories with abilities. It’s possible there is an upper limit to what Echo could potentially learn, although Echo doesn’t appear to retain abilities quite like Taskmaster does.

Is Marvel’s Echo Deaf?

In both Marvel Comics and the MCU, Echo is born deaf. She’s the daughter of a mob enforcer who was killed by Kingpin. However, Kingpin becomes her adoptive father, taking her in at her father’s behest.

Marvel Comics Echo demonstrated the ability to learn the piano just by watching at a young age.

After her father’s death, Maya is initially sent to schools for disabled children. However, once her ability to perfectly mimic anything she sees comes to light, she’s instead treated as a prodigy.

Maya’s deafness has influenced much of her character arc, with characters having to take into account that she needs to read lips to communicate – something that has proven troublesome with the likes of Spider-Man and Moon Knight – but has never been portrayed as a weakness.

How Echo’s powers are different in the MCU

The MCU incarnation of Echo seems to be entirely lacking her comic book counterpart’s powers, though it is possible events of her solo series could change this.

Disney+ The MCU’s Echo is a skilled fighter, but seems to lack her comic counterpart’s ability to mimic abilities.

While the Echo we’ve seen in Hawkeye was a skilled fighter, that was due to training. She is a skilled fighter and also a musical prodigy, much like her comic book counterpart, but does not explicitly have the ability to mimic the abilities she sees, with this version of the character aiming for a more grounded, realistic approach.

That being said, there are moments that seem to imply she has some degree of this ability. An early scene shows Maya seemingly mimicking a throw in a karate class, but this is never really explored in Hawkeye.

