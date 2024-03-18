Many fans are wondering if Rick Grimes’ beloved son makes an appearance in the latest TWD spinoff – so, is Carl in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4?

Throughout The Walking Dead, Carl Grimes is the force for good that keeps Rick going. Rick’s story begins with his quest to track down his family after waking from a coma, and across the show he’s dedicated to keeping Carl alive. But survival isn’t enough – the debate of whether to maintain Carl’s innocence or to embrace his new, violent life is part of the ongoing struggle.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the newest TWD spinoff. It focuses on Rick and Michonne and their intersecting stories after their respective exits from the main show. With an emphasis on finding family and protecting loved ones, many fans might be wondering if Carl comes into play.

So, does Carl make an appearance in The Ones Who Live Episode 4? Here’s everything you need to know. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Is Carl in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4?

Carl appears in flashback form, using the same scene shown in Season 8 Episode 16 of The Walking Dead, wherein Rick appears walking down a path with a young Carl holding his hand.

It’s the scene shown during the Season 8 finale, titled ‘Wrath’. This is the same season that featured Carl’s much-criticized death. When the finale rolls around, Rick stops to read Carl’s final letters to him. In them, he pleads for his father to campaign for a better future amid the ongoing apocalypse.

It’s a sweet moment, showing Rick holding a tiny Carl’s hand as they walk down the road together. However, fans were uncertain of just how valid this emotional moment was, considering the lack of clarity over why the showrunners killed off Carl (Chandler Riggs) in the first place.

In The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne sit and discuss everything Rick has left behind. Rick breaks down, telling her that he used to dream of Carl while working in the CRM. As he’s talking, the exact same scene of Rick and young Carl (played by Oliver Gaffney) plays out. So yes, Carl does appear in The Ones Who Live Episode 4, but not in new footage.

