Does Carol die in The Walking Dead? TWD comics vs show explained

The Walking Dead fans have enjoyed seeing Carol play out a much different character arc to the comic book series. Here, we look at whether Carol will die in The Walking Dead and how her original fate differs on AMC’s TV show.

Carol Peletier has featured in the vast majority of The Walking Dead’s episodes on television, but as is the case with any popular character, fans are always on edge about whether they will survive for much longer.

Fans can anticipate Carol’s return in Season 2 of Daryl Dixon‘s spinoff show, where Daryl faces the dilemma of choosing between staying in France and reuniting with Carol and the group in the United States.

While she might be enjoying a great run on television, is the time ticking on her future in TWDU?

Does Carol die in The Walking Dead? Comics vs TV show

AMC Carol enjoyed a far better run in The Walking Dead TV show versus the comics.

Carol Peletier is still alive in the AMC television show, but her fate in the comic book series is different – as Carol did die within the first 50 issues.

That said, the character has taken on a life of its own on-screen and continues to be popular.

When does Carol die in The Walking Dead?

In the television show, Carol has not faced death yet. However, in the comic book series, Carol met her demise in issue #42, which was released in 2007.

Who kills Carol in TWD… How does she die?

In the television show, Carol has not been killed. In the comics, her death was a result of a suicide by allowing a walker to bite and kill her.

Image Comics Carol didn’t survive in The Walking Dead comic books.

Who plays Carol in The Walking Dead?

Melissa McBride is the actress who brings the character Carol Peletier to life in The Walking Dead.

Besides her portrayal of Carol, Melissa McBride has taken on various roles in her career but is best known for her part in the series.

While Carol’s fate looked uncertain as the main television show ended in Season 11, looking settled in the Commonwealth.

Next up, fans can anticipate her return in Season 2 of Daryl Dixon‘s spinoff series, ‘The Book of Carol,’ scheduled for release in 2024.

In Season 1, she had a minor part to play by trying to tell Daryl somebody had returned… Until the radio died and the message wasn’t delivered.

What comes next? We’ll have to wait and see.