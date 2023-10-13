Melissa McBride to return as Carol for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

Beloved The Walking Dead character Carol has been confirmed to be returning and will star as a series regular on the second season of the spin-off series which we now know will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

The first season of The Walking Dead spin-off series, Daryl Dixon, is set to wrap up in the coming weeks. And while the show has been a big hit with fans, many were still hoping to see another beloved character appear on the show.

That character being Melissa McBride’s Carol. And while McBride made a brief cameo this past episode via a radio call with Daryl, it has been confirmed that the actress will be back as a series regular for season 2 of the spin off.

This exciting news was announced during a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Over the years, The Walking Dead franchise has always used this event to provide their fans with new trailers, updates on the future, and more.

AMC Carol and Daryl are fan-favorites in TWD universe

The 2023 panel did not disappoint, with Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus confirming that, “My good friend, the talented, beautiful Melissa McBride, will be a series regular for season 2,” adding that “We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Initially, the spin off series was set to focus on both Daryl and Carol. However, scheduling and shooting conflicts led to McBride dropping off from the project. Thankfully, the actress seems excited to be coming back to TWD for season 2 of the series.

With Carol back for season 2, the show is going all in on shifting the focus towards her. After all, the second outing will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

In a statement, McBride explained how “I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away.

“Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

As well as this, TWD fans were treated to a brand new trailer for the continuation of Rick and Michonne’s narrative, which is set to release in February 2024.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.