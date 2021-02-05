Logo
Adam Fitch: The true tragedy of North’s closure

Published: 5/Feb/2021 23:28

by Adam Fitch
In the early hours of February 5, it was announced that Danish esports organization North have ceased operations — a stark reminder that endless investment isn’t a sustainable business operation.

Parken Sport & Entertainment, the parent company of F.C. Copenhagen, and Nordisk film founded North in January 2017 as they picked up a successful Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster. They quickly made a name for themselves, especially in the Nordics, as a contender to the likes of Astralis.

The brainchild of a football club and a media company, the organization was primed for nothing but success. If you look at the genetic makeup of a successful current-day team, you’ll understand why. Let’s take FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves as examples.

Both North American organizations are known for competing, whether that’s in Call of Duty or CS:GO, but a lot of the attention that comes their way is generated by content. They each have a solid roster of creators and influencers that bring eyeballs to the brand, which then is also represented on the biggest stages across many of the premier titles.

North FIFA eSuperliga victory
North
North’s FIFA players, who have won twice in the eSuperliga, will now represent F.C. Copenhagen.

Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film, in theory, have the experience and know-how in their respective fields to replicate the model utilized by the two organizations I’ve mentioned. I don’t think it’s a lack of resources that meant they never quite got there, either. North did indeed have some success in the server, it’s the media side of the equation that faltered.

The brand felt pretty empty, and that was somewhat acknowledged by those behind it when they felt the need to entirely change their ethos and visual identity. In early 2020, they unveiled changes that they believed would propel them into a better market position — unfortunately, the new branding fell flat. Dexerto’s own Richard Lewis did an immaculate job explaining why that was the case.

While the official announcement for North’s closure places a lot of responsibility on the global health situation for their demise, it seems more like mismanagement. New management took over in October 2019 and it only really felt like they hit their stride in the past couple of months, potentially setting themselves up for future prosperity. Today’s untimely news proves that it was too little, too late.

The co-founding entities tried to find investors to keep the organization afloat for the foreseeable future but failed in their search, according to their announcement. Now, why could that be? Either the terms of the potential cash injection were unreasonable or everybody they courted deemed North to be unworthy of a gamble — in a world where esports is more hyped in the mainstream than ever after an unusual 2020, this again suggests to me one thing: Mismanagement.

North cajunb playing
North
North’s recently-finalized CS:GO line-up are now forced to hunt for a new home.

I heard from a couple of sources that those involved with the project only knew of the organization’s impending closure just two hours or so before it was made public. This, alongside a couple of tweets recently published about future content, suggests that the decision was made last-minute. They left things too late, exhausted their options, and failed to make things happen.

Whether this was indeed a case of blatant mismanagement or travel restrictions truly was to blame for their demise, the case of North is a mark against those who claim that the health situation was a net positive for the esports industry.

I wrote about this in a previous column; there are so many roles in our industry rendered unperformable with the absence of events. It’s a damn shame. It almost invalidates their misfortunes when snake oil salesmen run around exclaiming that esports will now go mainstream because of perfect, unbelievable, amazing 2020 filled with nothing but growth.

Regardless, the point of this week’s musing isn’t to point fingers and blame people. North had the foundations for monumental growth and success and failed to reach that point, sure, but right now there are players and supporting staff who have just had the rug pulled from under them. When you think of the effects of 2020 on esports, it’s worth noting instances like this alongside the viewership metrics you’re showing off to people. I hope everybody lands on their feet and this serves as a stark reminder that vast financial backing isn’t the golden ticket to profit.

Danish esports organization North shut down by F.C. Copenhagen

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:36 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 11:37

by Adam Fitch
North's gade during a match
North

North

Danish esports organization North will cease operations, according to an announcement made by co-founding entities Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film.

North have had a tough time in the past year or so, struggling to redeem themselves from an ill-received rebrand that was meant to reposition them for more success in the future.

The decision was made by Parken Sport & Entertainment, the company behind Danish football club F.C. Copenhagen, and entertainment company Nordisk Film.

They cited the global health situation’s effect on the esports industry as a significant reason behind the closure of the organization. Despite events moving online, restrictions on travel and hosting events have created a tough climate for many companies to operate within.

North coach Jumpy
North
North’s coach Jumpy was working on building his CS:GO team back up with the signing of grux in January 2021.

With resources dwindling, Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film claim that they were unsuccessful in their search for new investors to get involved with North.

“We have searched the market to get one or more co-investors on board the project, but have unfortunately not found the right match,” said Lars Bo Jeppesen, North’s chairman, in a translated statement. “It will require significant continued investment to create a sustainable business in the future and therefore we believe that the sole responsibility for our overall business is to focus all our focus on our core business in FC Copenhagen, Parken and Lalandia, just as Nordisk Film will focus on its large core and growth businesses.”

While North’s teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Apex Legend will have to find new homes, F.C. Copenhagen will assume control over the organization’s FIFA players. The club competes in the eSuperliga, the esports counterpart of Denmark’s top flight on football.

North was established in January 2017 when the founding members signed a CS:GO roster, one that had impressed globally just months prior. In recent times, they’ve had a turbulent experience in their main title — towards the end of 2020, they released two of their flagship players, namely MSL and aizy.

In October 2020, the organization partnered with analytics company YouGov to become an esports “powerhouse.” They were hoping to improve their market positioning, and thus revenue generation, through the deal.

They had commercial relationships with the likes of energy drink brand Nocco, audio brand EPOS, computer manufacturer MM Vision, and technology company Capgemini prior to ceasing operations.