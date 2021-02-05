Logo
Danish esports organization North shut down by F.C. Copenhagen

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:36 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 11:37

by Adam Fitch
North's gade during a match
North

North

Danish esports organization North will cease operations, according to an announcement made by co-founding entities Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film.

North have had a tough time in the past year or so, struggling to redeem themselves from an ill-received rebrand that was meant to reposition them for more success in the future.

The decision was made by Parken Sport & Entertainment, the company behind Danish football club F.C. Copenhagen, and entertainment company Nordisk Film.

They cited the global health situation’s effect on the esports industry as a significant reason behind the closure of the organization. Despite events moving online, restrictions on travel and hosting events have created a tough climate for many companies to operate within.

North coach Jumpy
North
North’s coach Jumpy was working on building his CS:GO team back up with the signing of grux in January 2021.

With resources dwindling, Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film claim that they were unsuccessful in their search for new investors to get involved with North.

“We have searched the market to get one or more co-investors on board the project, but have unfortunately not found the right match,” said Lars Bo Jeppesen, North’s chairman, in a translated statement. “It will require significant continued investment to create a sustainable business in the future and therefore we believe that the sole responsibility for our overall business is to focus all our focus on our core business in FC Copenhagen, Parken and Lalandia, just as Nordisk Film will focus on its large core and growth businesses.”

While North’s teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Apex Legend will have to find new homes, F.C. Copenhagen will assume control over the organization’s FIFA players. The club competes in the eSuperliga, the esports counterpart of Denmark’s top flight on football.

North was established in January 2017 when the founding members signed a CS:GO roster, one that had impressed globally just months prior. In recent times, they’ve had a turbulent experience in their main title — towards the end of 2020, they released two of their flagship players, namely MSL and aizy.

In October 2020, the organization partnered with analytics company YouGov to become an esports “powerhouse.” They were hoping to improve their market positioning, and thus revenue generation, through the deal.

They had commercial relationships with the likes of energy drink brand Nocco, audio brand EPOS, computer manufacturer MM Vision, and technology company Capgemini prior to ceasing operations.

G FUEL reveals new flavor with Logic: Bobby Boysenberry

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:48 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 15:18

by Calum Patterson
Logic GFuel flavor
G FUEL

G FUEL Logic

G FUEL and Logic are teaming up and launching a new flavor: Bobby Boysenberry. Logic says he’s always been a fan of the G FUEL products and it’s in keeping with his moves into streaming and gaming in 2020.

After “retiring” from music last year, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic has been streaming on Twitch, where he boasts over 500,000 followers. As well as gaming, he will often produce beats live on stream.

In July, he struck a seven-figure deal with Twitch to stream on the platform exclusively, and is now expanding his gaming-focused partnerships with G FUEL.

The new flavor will launch on February 17, and pre-orders will are live now until February 5.

Logic's G FUEL flavor
G FUEL
The flavor will be available in 16 oz cans in the US, as well as powder.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G FUEL. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G FUEL, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans,” Logic said.

G FUEL describes the Bobby Boysenberry flavor as “perfectly sweet, tart, and juicy, and is as unique as Logic’s cinematic storytelling ability is unrivaled.”

The flavor will first be available in powdered form, and will launch with limited-edition collectors boxes which include a 16 oz shaker cup. In April, the flavor will go on sale in 16 oz cans, but only in the US.

G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan confirmed that they were expanding their five-year partnership with the rapper.

“Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry,” Morgan said. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

You can preorder the new flavor from G FUEL now, but you’ll need to be quick as preorder availability ends on February 5.

This latest flavor is in addition to their many other flavors inspired by gaming content creators, including PewDiePie, KSI, LIRIK, FaZe Rug and Jev, Roman Atwood and many more.