YouTuber Shmee150 targeted by obscene vandalism on Nurburgring

Popular YouTuber Shmee150 has begun the subject of attacks from trolls who used the graffiti at the Nurburgring to voice their dislike of him.

Sometimes people get jealous of those that appear to be at the top of their game and will take to talking about them online rather than in person.

Though, for famed automotive YouTuber Shmee150, it seems that an individual (or individuals) had a particular dislike of his work and chose to desecrate one of his favorite places on earth - the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

Famous for his vast supercar collection nicknamed the 'Shmeemobiles' and his regular vlogs and car reviews; Shmee150 - real name Tim - has been personally attacked by obscene graffiti painted onto the Nurburgring circuit.

Severe penalties for slander

While the perpetrators may have thought this was just a cruel joke, a joke in poor taste, or perhaps a way of getting famous, the repercussions for such actions are severe.

German law is far stricter when it comes to acts of slander or defamation than those in the US, as discussed by Life Of Palos in his latest video addressing the situation.

Explaining how the German law on defamation is split into three categories (insult, defamation, slander) the graffiti in question would fall under the 'defamation' category, the second most severe. Unfortunately for these 'artists' by defaming Shmee in writing, it actually doubles their potential sentence.

Defamation in German law carries a punishment ranging from a severe fine, or potentially even imprisonment for 1 year. Since the graffiti on the Nurburgring is public and classed as defamation "through the dissemination of written materials" the penalty actually rises to 2 years jail time.

Shmee150 reaction to graffiti

Surprisingly, Tim is yet to post a public response or reaction to the graffiti that has been painted onto the German race track.

Perhaps it is because he doesn't want to feed the trolls that did it, or maybe he wants to avoid giving them any further exposure through his multi-million subscriber social media channels. Whatever the reason may be, Shmee is keeping quiet, for now at least.

Of course, there is the chance he may not pursue prosecution of the perpetrators, though that does not mean they are out of the woods yet. With such a big public stunt like this plenty of people will know who carried it out, not to mention possible prosecution from the Nurburgring team themselves.