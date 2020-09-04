TheStradman explains why he chose $1m Bugatti Veyron over McLaren P1

With many of TheStradman's fans hoping he'd buy a McLaren P1 instead of the Bugatti Veyron as his first hypercar, Stradman took a moment to explain why this particular hypercar meant so much to him in a frank and emotional video segment.

While YouTuber TheStradman - real name James - has always been open about his past, he's never really opened up about just how important YouTube was to him in the early days until now.

During his early days of car spotting when job-less and living in his Audi TT, it literally came down to choosing between "pursuing the dream" creating YouTube videos, or eating a hot meal.

One video would "pay for two meals"

Describing the first time he laid eyes on a Bugatti Veyron in Beverly Hills, James said he knew filming an ultra-rare Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse would "pay for two meals" (through YouTube monetization) so he abandoned the pizza he was eating to chase the car down.

Given that he would only eat out "one time per week", for James to throw away his only proper meal of the week to chase the Bugatti down was a huge commitment. The rest of his meals "mostly consisted of Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches" while living out of his Audi.

With the significance of the Bugatti making him abandon his hot meal for the week, it is only right that the Veyron would become his 'goal' car.

While the McLaren P1 is an incredible machine, James said the Veyron "left such an impact on me" that it had to be his first hypercar and it's the perfect "representation of success".

Clip starts at 5:00

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPKBL-gaBZ8

Hinting at plans for the Bugatti

Since he has now achieved his goal of buying and owning his very own Bugatti Veyron, it was only a matter of time before it was modified in some way.

It seems that even the million-dollar Veyron is set to become part of the "grape army" and Stradman practically confirms it in the above video. Confirming that the current white and black color scheme is a wrap, he says that he will be unwrapping it to reveal the color beneath.

"We're going to unwrap it, and then we're going to wrap it pretty soon... you know what color we're going to do it," practically confirming the 'grape' wrap, which is only further backed up by using his purple trainers as an example.

It seems we'll be seeing a 'grape' Bugatti Veyron sooner than we thought.