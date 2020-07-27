One Percent reveal insane supercar garage with Lamborghini, Tesla, more

The hype-machine Fortnite org, One Percent, showed off the insane supercars in their garage which includes a couple of Lamborghinis, an ultra rare Viper, a McLaren and more, among their multi-million dollar collection.

A newly formed organization, One Percent is made up of content creator and Fortnite talents Nicks, Kiwiz, Randumb, Formula, Aeolus and Razz. Introducing themselves to the world in early July, the team showed off their insane mansion and now the cars that inhabit it.

Though the team had plenty to show in that first take, they came out with another look at the automotive stars in that initial video – giving motorheads a massive treat in the form of their extensive garage.

First in the lineup was Formula’s Jeep Wrangler and Randumb’s Tesla 2018 Model 100D. Both utility vehicles but with completely different takes to style and the execution of defining a luxury ride.

“I’d say my favorite part of the [Tesla] is just how futuristic it looks,” Randumb said. “It really looks like you’re in a rocket ship. It is by far the coolest experience I’ve had out of any car I’ve ever known.”

Then it was Nicks' turn to introduce the supercar flair with his 2017 Dodge Viper ACR 25th Anniversary Edition. The special edition only had a limited run of 31, according to Nicks and is definitely a marvel to see.

If that wasn’t hype enough, the Fortnite streamer revealed his longtime dream car, the Lamborghini Huracán LP 610 riddled with carbon fiber trim.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eS_CKJf-Vc

Not to be outdone, Randumb showed off his McClaren 600LT draped in a black finish that can push up to 201 MPH with its 592 horsepower. He likened the back of the car’s design to “something out of a Batman movie.”

He couldn’t show his Lamborghini LP 640 due to a future project, but it was a great segway to showing off Formula’s baby blue Huracán LP 610.

The collection in the One Percent House is impressive to behold and since the team likes to experiment with different forms of content, don’t be surprised if you see these vehicles make more than a few appearances down the line.