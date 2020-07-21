Car YouTuber rich list: Supercar Blondie tops richest car influencers

A report on the top 10 highest earning car influencers on the internet has revealed Australian YouTuber Supercar Blondie tops the list by quite some margin.

While you might think social media nowadays is dominated by gamers, celebrities and TikTok dancers, there’s actually a huge market for car influencers showing off the latest supercars, reviewing popular vehicles and giving advice.

According to this report, the top influencers are making some serious cash, too, with millions of subscribers and Instagram followers meaning certain people are having a decent payday at the end of each month.

The list, which was curated and researched by GoCompare sees Supercar Blondie take the top spot by quite some margin estimating her yearly income at over $1.4m – including around £20,000 per Instagram post.

She beats out the likes of Doug DeMuro, Colin Furze and even American comedian and former late-night TV host Jay Leno, who also feature among the top earners.

Here’s the top 10 earners according to GoCompare, including how much they allegedly make per Instagram and YouTube post:

Influencer Earnings per Instagram post Earnings per YouTube video Estimated yearly income Supercar Blondie $25,547.39 $3965.53 $1,406,440.09 Colin Furze $1,373.70 $12,106.86 $642,416.92 Dave 'Heavy D' Sparks $12,145.48 $307.42 $593,443.72 MontanaBlack88 $9,632.62 $2,364.76 $571,736.18 Salomondrin $10,470.24 $1,174.57 $554,934.09 ChrisFixIt $2,274.14 $8,603.24 $518,362.15 Richard Rawlings $9,632.62 $281.88 $472,476.27 Alan Enileev $8,795.00 $811.77 $457,811.02 Doug Demuro $1,080.53 $6,463.79 $359,525.34 Jay Leno $4,188.10 $2,506.80 $319,045.66

Disclaimer: Earnings on YouTube/Instagram converted from GBP to USD at the time of writing.

As you can see, according to the report, Blondie makes over twice as much as the next highest-earning car influencer Colin Furze, who allegedly makes around $640k a year from his YouTube and Instagram posts.

It’s hard to believe Jay Leno makes so little in comparison to other car influencers from his posts, considering his celebrity, but we imagine he’s making his fair share outside of the realms of cars.

Obviously, the list may not be completely accurate, so take it with a grain of salt, but it’s impressive nonetheless to see how well Supercar Blondie is doing for herself in the field — and she doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.