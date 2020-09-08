Aston Martin unveil $3.6m perfect replica of James Bond’s DB5

The ultra-exclusive Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation Program is set to make its new owner's James Bond dreams come true. Featuring fully-functional gadgets, this road-legal 'spy' car is the stuff of childhood dreams for a lucky few.

Built from the ground-up, these extremely limited DB5 continuations pay homage to the legendary Aston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond in the Goldfinger movie. Often cited as one of the most iconic movie cars of all time, the continuation is limited to just 25 units, costing $3.59 million each.

Advertisement

This is no ordinary movie car 'replica' however. Featuring functional spy gadgets, replica equipment from the movie, and enough toys to satisfy even the biggest man-child; This Goldfinger Continuation DB5 is a piece of living, breathing movie memorabilia.

The '007' gadgetry has been updated and brought into the 21st century, ensuring that you get plenty of value from the $3.59m (£2.75m) price tag. "Even 007 didn't have a remote control for his car" joked Paul from Aston Martin during the 'first-look' video with YouTuber MrJWW.

Advertisement

A car "worthy of 007" himself

Ensuring that the car is as true to the movies as possible, AM has worked with Chris Corbould who provided SFX for the last 15 bond films to ensure the car would be "worthy of 007" when completed.

Aston Martin is justifiably proud of this project, and have engineered it to last. Each gadget is put through a 5000-cycle testing phase to ensure they are "robust enough" to cater to demanding clients.

Not only are the gadgets true to the appearance in the movie, but they all work correctly. The front 'machine guns' are a light-and-sound display that is true to the original, and are seamlessly hidden behind the front indicators when not in use.

Advertisement

The rear 'oil slick' dispenser has been replaced with a more environmentally-friendly water dispenser, but it too is fully functional and hidden behind the indicators when not in use. The famous revolving numberplates are fully functional, as is the incredibly effective rear 'smokescreen'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lijCsqV0iEQ

The "ultimate toy" for Bond fans

While the ejector seat couldn't be made fully functional "for obvious reasons" AM did still cut the hole out in the roof of the DB5. The in-build GPS is styled as a retro nav system, stored away behind a retractable panel operated by a hidden switch.

Perhaps the coolest gadget is the rear retractable bulletproof shield. Not content with simply incorporating a tribute piece, Aston chose to use real bulletproof carbon-kevlar material which has been tested to prove its resistance to small-arms fire.

Advertisement

All these gadgets are activated by "the world's most famous red button" hidden under a hinged lid atop the shifter. This really is the "ultimate toy" for Bond fans according to JWW, and it's not hard to see why.