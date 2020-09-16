Archie Hamilton reveals why he's selling all of his cars

As one of the biggest automotive YouTubers from the UK, Archie Hamilton has had his fair share of incredible cars. Recently though, he's been selling them off one-by-one, prompting a number of followers to ask why he appears to be selling all of his cars.

Having recently sold his AMG A45 and Porsche GT3 RS, many of Archie Hamilton's followers have been wondering whether he's run out of money, or if there is some other motive behind the sudden downsizing of his car collection.

With the engine in his racing 911 also having blown up, it wouldn't be too hard to imagine that the YouTube star is indeed selling his cars to free up some cash flow. According to Archie however, that is not the case.

Racing is causing a "financial strain"

Updating his "loyal subscribers" on his YouTube channel the first item on the agenda is his BMW M8 Competition. According to Archie, this car is "going nowhere." That having been said, he has previously stated the same about the A45 and the GT3 RS, so this is subject to change.

Addressing his racing disaster, Archie does admit that the engine "going bang is somewhat of a financial strain" but refuses to confirm or deny whether this is one of the factors behind his garage changes.

The Porsche GT3 RS was sold as "there was a good offer on the table, and I decided to take it... so why not." Regarding the A45, he accepted a spur-of-the-moment offer from his good friend Tony, which allows him to "get something else to mix content up."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JTi-d4AsE8

New cars coming to the Archie Hamilton Racing channel

There will be new cars to take their place, however, as Archie admits he's "on the hunt" for a new supercar to create content with. There doesn't appear to be any rush for the hunt however, as he says there are too many other things going on that take priority.

Despite his dramatic issues in his racing career, it turns out that Archie is not selling his cars to make up for lack of cash flow, rather he's making space for a new car. Earlier in 2020, he canceled his order for a new Audi RS6, something which he has admitted regretting greatly.

Pitching the question to his viewers, he asks whether he should get an RS6 Avant, AMG GTS, AMG GT, or "other things." Given that he already has a Porsche Taycan on order, it looks like the AHR garage may get a major shake-up before the year is over.