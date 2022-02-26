Forgotten Cold War SMG can still absolutely dominate in Warzone

If you’re looking to switch up your Warzone loadouts and revisit some of the older weapons in the battle royale, there is a Black Ops Cold War SMG that is still pretty deadly despite falling off a bit.

It has been almost three months since Call of Duty: Warzone waved goodbye to Verdansk and moved into Caldera following the arrival of the Warzone Pacific integration in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

In that time, the battle royale meta has been shaken up quite a bit, with weapons like the Bren, Cooper Carbine, MP-40, and Automaton taking over, leaving some of the old fan-favorites in the dust.

There are still a few Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons that get some love on a regular basis. However, if you want to shake things up and revisit a classic weapon, the LC10 is a pretty underrated pick, and it still shreds through enemies.

Warzone content creator TheKoreanSavage highlighted the Cold War weapon in his February 24 video with a ‘hipfire’ focused build for the SMG, calling it a “really good all-rounder” for players.

With it being a hipfire build, it isn’t the standard LC10 loadout that you may have come across a few seasons ago. For example, there is no room for the usually standard Raider Stock or Field Agent Grip.

Instead, the YouTuber uses the Bruiser Grip and takes the SWAT 5mw Laser. The always popular Salvo 52-round mag does get some love, though, as does the Agency Suppressor.

Best LC10 loadout for Warzone Pacific

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 13.9′ Task Force

: 13.9′ Task Force Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser

: SWAT 5mw Laser Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Magazine: Salvo 52-round fast mag

As noted, while the LC10 had its day back in Cold War – securing a place inside the top-10 most-used weapons at different points – it has slipped away in recent seasons.

According to WZRanked stats, it is currently the 39th most-used weapon in-game and has a 0.34 pick rate. So, it is certainly underrated. Though, we should see that pick rate rise if players start rocking the hipfire loadout.