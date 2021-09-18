What does Octane really bring to the LA Thieves?

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has long been considered one of Call of Duty’s best professional players but, after two abject years with the Seattle Surge, what exactly does he bring to Nadeshot’s Los Angeles Thieves?

The CDL off-season is in full swing – meaning rostermania is as well. We’ve seen plenty of exciting trades and roster overhauls, but a number of orgs are still to declare their rosters for the upcoming Vanguard Call of Duty League season.

One that has declared is Nadeshot’s LA Thieves, who have confirmed a starting line-up of Drazah, Kenny, Envoy and Octane. While the latter has long been considered one of CoD’s top ARs, he has suffered on a Seattle Surge roster that looked near incapable of winning for two years.

Advertisement

With his move to LA confirmed, we take a look at what fans of the franchise can expect.

Discover More: The best CDL summer roster changes!