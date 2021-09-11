 The best CDL summer roster changes! - Dexerto
The best CDL summer roster changes!

Published: 11/Sep/2021 17:37

by Julian Young
With Black Ops Cold War done and dusted, the CDL franchises are in a foot race to create the best teams in the world going into Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here are the best roster shakeups we’ve seen so far.

With legends like FormaL retiring, a rumored merge between OpTic and Empire, and contract drama around some of the superstars in professional CoD, it’s an exciting time to be a Call of Duty League fan.

As the CDL gears up for the competition in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Dexerto’s Andrew Campion breaks down the most exciting potential transfers of the 2021 Rostermania window.

