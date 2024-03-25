Warzone’s best SMG dominates as an AR & it should be nerfed

Warzone’s best SMG, the AMR9, is actually dominating when built like an assault rifle, and it’s “ridiculously good” as a sniper support option.

When Call of Duty’s Create a Class system was overhauled a few years ago with the introduction of weapon tuning, players could finally build their loadouts exactly to their liking. Many used the tuning to completely negate recoil or up the bullet velocity, but others went different ways too.

In some of these cases, players had started transforming weapons entirely. LMGs were being run like Assault Rifles, snipers like shotguns, and pistols like SMGs.

Well, that is making a return thanks to WhosImmortal’s March 24 video, as he noted that the best SMG in Warzone – the AMR9 – can actually operate like an Assault Rifle. And, it is pretty deadly to boot.

That’s right, the battle royale’s best SMG is also dominating when used like an AR, and it’s not done through any gimmick attachments – it is just really good in the mid-range.

“Another SMG doing ridiculously good right now is actually the AMR9 built to be an Assault Rifle. Quite frankly, I’m surprised this hasn’t been adjusted because, as it stands, the AMR9 is by far the best SMG when you get out into the mid-range area – its TTK is so much faster than everything else in that range – but this is also outgunning other mid-range options like LMGs, some rifles,” the YouTuber said.

He noted that the AMR9 build does still have the mobility “somewhat” of an SMG, which makes it even better when built as an assault rifle.

Barrel: Nimbus-6 Integrated Suppressor

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain

Magazine: 50-round mag

Timestamp of 2:15

WhosImmortal notes that the 100-round mag can be used if you’d want an even larger magazine, but the 50-round one gets the job done well enough.

Most players will likely stick to using the SMG as it is intended – up close and in the short-range – but don’t be shocked to see getting some love as a pseudo-AR.