Warzone players want game-changing feature copied from Counter-Strike 2

Warzone players have called for a big change in the Call of Duty battle royale, demanding the game to copy a certain feature from Valve’s Counter-Strike 2.

CS2, the sequel to CS:GO, is still in beta not yet out to the wider public, but has already caused a huge stir online since it was announced, as players look forward to the more refined experience of what has become the defining competitive FPS of the last couple of decades.

It’s not only Counter-Strike players that think the game looks great either, as now even Call of Duty players want certain facets of the game copied over, and with the impending switch to Modern Warfare 3, now could be the perfect time for it.

The thing COD players want to see imitated from CS:GO the most is actually Smoke Grenades — and this could completely shake up the meta.

CS2 smokes in Warzone?

Posting a clip to Reddit, COD player JoeThrilling simply said, “Warzone needs smoke like this.”

Smokes underwent a big change in CS2, becoming more responsive to their surroundings and can be affected by gunshots, light, grenades, and other objects, making windows of vision for aggressors to see through.

In CS:GO, players could create ‘one-way’ smokes that they could see through but enemies couldn’t seem them — a problem that has also been evident in Call of Duty — giving them an unfair advantage.

With smoke grenades having been so prominent in the Warzone 2 meta since it launched, plenty of players in the comments are in agreement with Joe, though many joked about how the COD servers simply couldn’t handle it.

Others simply said that it would be “way better” or that they “wish WZ had this level of detail.”

Whether developers Raven Software do want to make smoke grenades volumetric like in CS2, or even change them at all, remains to be seen.