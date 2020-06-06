Warzone players suggest simple new feature to make teamwork easier

Warzone has all of the key ingredients to be the best battle royale in its class, but solid teamwork can often be the one thing standing between you and a victory in Verdansk.

There’s no denying that Warzone revolutionized the battle royale genre when it launched back in March. The perfect balance of traditional Call of Duty mixed with innovative features saw the Infinity Ward title soar in popularity.

Yet roaming the streets of Verdansk in search of an elusive victory can often be difficult when you’re not landing with a premade squad, given the obvious strains on communication.

Of course, you could strike lucky and land yourself some teammates who communicate — but that’s often like finding a needle in a haystack!

With this in mind, one savvy Warzone player has devised the perfect solution, so players can see their teammates' inventory status at a glance.

Essentially, under your teammates' health bar, a bunch of icons would indicate all the important items on their person. Wondering if your teammate has Armor Plates? Glance down beneath their health bar and find out...

While this is a basic enough premise, it would likely prove to be a game-changer when you and your squad are gearing up for an endgame scenario.

Gas Masks are especially valuable during the dying moments of a match, so spending the extra dollar for your teammate to have one is a no-brainer.

While the feature is far from arriving in-game (given that it is merely a concept), it would be a welcomed addition to players’ HUD — giving valuable information without being too intrusive.

Whether Infinity Ward opt to put their own spin on the Redditor’s concept remains to be seen. But if the popularity of the idea on the Warzone subreddit is anything to go by, it is most definitely a sought after feature that the community would welcome with open arms.