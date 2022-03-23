Warzone players praise major Rebirth Island changes finally coming in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone players are delighted as the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update brings some major changes to freshen up Rebirth Island, which has become wildly popular since the Vanguard integration.

Rebirth Island was introduced to Warzone alongside the Cold War integration and, while it always played second fiddle to Verdansk, the change to Caldera has seen a lot of players switch over to Rebirth and show it the love it’s always wanted.

With the map becoming way more popular in recent months, developers Raven Software made some huge plans for it — and there’s major change coming.

With new modes, map updates, POI changes and added features, there’s a lot coming, and players are clearly excited.

Warzone players celebrate Rebirth changes

Rebirth Island has rarely been refreshed in such a way throughout its lifespan, and its dedicated players quickly took to social media to share their excitement.

“Who else is excited for these Rebirth changes?” asked one player, in a post that received thousands of upvotes and optimistic comments.

One of the most exciting prospects for players was the addition of Solos to Rebirth Island, which has always been most popular for the frenetic Resurgence mode.

“F**king stoked,” one player said, noting sarcastically that it “Only took them two years to put some attention into Rebirth.”

The Season 2 Reloaded update launches on March 23, bringing with it new weapons, operators, and more to both Warzone and Vanguard. Once you’ve got it downloaded, be sure to check out everything new on Rebirth Island.