Warzone players discover hidden spot you can go out-of-bounds without dying

Call of Duty: Warzone is full of tricks, and players are still discovering more even a year after the battle royale’s release. Now, players have found out that there’s a secret spot on the Verdansk ‘84 map where you can survive going out of bounds.

Whether dropping in or rotating, Verdansk has a bright red outline that players are cautioned not to cross. If you do accidentally enter the forbidden zone, you are hit with a timer that counts down a few seconds before instantly killing you.

There are some areas that you can quickly pop in and out of to gain better position, like the mountainsides around Salt Mine that are home to notorious Tree Timmies. But Warzone players have discovered another spot that can be used to great advantage.

Between Park and Port, there’s an area that slices inward and is marked as off-limits. While you physically can’t stand on the area, as it’s all water, someone on Reddit wanted to know if you could parachute or fly through it. The answer? A resounding yes.

As you can see in the image, uploaded (and edited) by ‘Spirit_alphaa,’ the stretch between Port and Park divides two sections of safe territory. While you literally can’t walk over it and this game doesn’t have Blackout’s swimming mechanics, they wanted to know if you can safely fly over it.

It used to set off a timer — but players explains that it no longer does and you can safely parachute through it. This is a useful tip, as you can use it to get to places like Port or Prison quicker in the beginning of he game.

It can also be useful for rotations, as someone explained you can parachute off of the Port cranes to Park using this secret spot. If you’re worried about being held by Downtown campers, this becomes an ingenious strategy.