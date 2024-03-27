Broken Warzone loadout turns pistol into meta-busting SMG

The Warzone SMG meta is heavily dominated by the HRM right now, with some players instead opting for the RAM 9 — but this broken pistol loadout might actually be the best submachine gun in the game.

While the pistols aren’t super popular in Warzone like they were in previous years, such as the Black Ops Cold War Diamatti, the Renetti could actually prove to be a serious problem in the battle royale mode with this loadout.

As shown by popular Warzone creator Metaphor, the JAK Ferocity conversion kit on the Renetti completely changes the gun into an SMG that can melt opponents, especially when paired with all of the right attachments.

Here’s how to set the class up:

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensator Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensator Flash Hider Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip : Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine kit

One notable advantage to this weapon, as well as clearly just being a strong gun, is that it can be used underwater, making gunfights around water far easier for you.

This is best paired with a meta RAM-7, or even a one-shot sniper class to maximize your potential at all ranges.

To unlock the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, you need to get the Renetti to max level then get 30 kills with five attachments equipped — a challenge that shouldn’t take more than a small handful of games, but could definitely be completed in one match too.