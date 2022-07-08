Warzone players demand change to fix “epidemic” of early quitting

Ryan Lemay . 4 hours ago

Communication is key in Duos, Trios, and Quads if you want to come out on top.

Warzone players are demanding change after a wave of people, which some have described as an “epidemic,” have been deciding to quit games early without consequence.

Playing with random teammates has ups and mostly downs. It could be said that there is nothing worse than being abandoned by a teammate mid-match or before a game even starts.

Other competitive games disincentivize players for leaving early. For example, in CoD: Vanguard Ranked, players that leave early lose Skill Rating and Ladder Points.

Warzone does not punish players for leaving early, though, and it’s becoming a problem for the community.

Warzone players demand repercussions for players leaving early

Disgruntled Warzone players have been voicing their frustrations on Reddit.

Reddit user PaleoclassicalPants created a Reddit thread and said: “The culture of ‘well that didn’t go perfectly to plan, better insta-backout’ is legitimately killing two-thirds of my lobbies.”

The Reddit user suggested that there needs to be something in place to disincentivize players from backing out.

Another used added, “bring in the ban hammer. You abandon your team, you get to cool off for a while. Longer ban for repeat offenders.”

To further complicate the matter, other users protested that players should not be punished if they lose connection to a server.

One user claimed they worked as an in-house game tester for Microsoft for almost ten years and said, “I can’t remember if it was Gears of War 2 or 3, but one of the titles implemented a very strict drop policy. I think it was much needed, but you’d also get flagged if your internet dropped or batteries died.”

Raven Software needs to find a happy medium to satisfy everyone. Players shouldn’t be punished for losing connection to a game but also shouldn’t be allowed to leave whenever they feel like it.

Warzone 2 is right around the corner and Raven Software may need to find some sort of resolution before then.