Warzone player stealing loadouts with hilarious tactic goes viral

A Warzone player has been driving around Rebirth Island stealing loadouts from people in the most hilarious way possible.

Plenty of funny clips have circulated on social media of players interacting with loadout drops in different ways, from phantom enemies landing next to them or dying to one striking them on the head.

However, there’s always something funnier waiting to happen in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

A clip of someone stealing a loadout drop took things to an entirely different level that wasn’t known to be possible, using a vehicle to inflict misery on their opponents.

Advertisement

Warzone player steals loadouts with truck

As players will know by now, saving up the amount needed for a loadout is one of the most important elements of a match. If you get enough cash in the bank, you can grab one of your customized classes – which, in theory, are better than much of the ground loot.

Read More: Streamer accused of hacking after helping kid get first Warzone win

Reddit user funkyopossum posted a video on May 29, showing how they go about stealing weapons from others – and it’s hilarious.

The clip instantly jumped to the top of the CODWarzone Reddit page, racking up over 6,000 upvotes.

The squad that bought the drop frantically tried to equip their loadouts while the thief drove away, but ultimately everyone involved comically fell off a cliff at the end.

Advertisement

One Reddit user commented “I thought the enemies surfing the truck to their death was the icing on the cake, then I saw the last guy fly in and die… I guess it’s a double iced cake.”

Another person commented: “Some meant aren’t looking for anything logical like loadouts. They can’t be bought bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

Many will be hoping this marks the start of a brand new trend and more hilarious videos such as this one get posted on Reddit or social media.