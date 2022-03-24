Warzone players think Snoop Dogg has changed Rebirth Island already

Warzone’s Rebirth Reinforced update has altered many aspects of the fast-paced map, but players are convinced that Snoop Dogg had something to do with it as a mysterious green smoke is looming over the island.

Season 2 Reloaded has players smiling from head to toe as new content hits the game. While Rebirth was the focus of this update, the community is also getting their hands on a Snoop Dogg skin in April.

While people wait for that drop, they have been searching for Easter eggs on the new Rebirth map and have found keycards that open up secret locations and are giving players rare loot.

However, another one was discovered and took over Reddit, as players are assured that Snoop Dogg is the reason to this, but they don’t quite know why.

Warzone Rebirth Snoop Dogg Easter egg

In a Reddit post by ‘thepestiIence,’ the user posted a simple screenshot while they were getting ready to deploy on Rebirth Island and now players are coming up with wild conspiracy theories.

As seen in the picture, coming out of the top of Chemical Engineering, is an ominous green gas. By the looks of it, you wouldn’t want to even touch it, but fans think it’s paying homage to the Snoop Dogg skin coming on April 19.

One Redditor suggested it’s there “maybe to go along with the Snoop Dogg operator,” while another was sold on it being for the rapper: “I’m assuming it’s related to the Snoop Operator skin coming in April.” People continued on about how the color green and smoke tie in perfectly to Snoop, but not everyone was buying it.

Others were quick to point out that it could also be a reference to the Nebula or Nova Gas, which was added at the start of Season 2. Some argued it’s Nebula gas, but that’s only on Caldera.

Redditor ‘OptimusZombiieee‘ said, “Nova 6 is developed on Rebirth Island by Stitch until Adler and the CIA show up sometime after Vietnam before the events of BOCW.”

Whether you’re team Snoop or team Nova 6, it has created a fun little debate between players, and we could find out very soon what the truth behind the green gas is.