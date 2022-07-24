Warzone expert unveils 5 easiest to use loadouts ahead of Season 4 Reloaded

Shay Robson . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled his picks for the five easiest-to-use loadouts ahead of Season 4 Reloaded’s release.

The release of Warzone Season 4 shook up the meta again with massive changes to sniper rifles and Vanguard’s assault rifles.

But just as the community feels like they’ve got the gist of the current meta, there’s not long left to go until the release of Season 4 Reloaded. However, weapons outside the meta still hold up well when used correctly.

Now, Warzone content creator WhosImmortal has revealed his top picks for the easiest loadouts.

WhosImmortal’s top 5 easiest Warzone loadouts

When playing Warzone, every bullet matters. Hence, in a July 23 YouTube video, WhosImmortal showcased some of the best loadouts with the lowest recoil that are so easy to use, that anybody can use them efficiently.

As the YouTube creator explained, some weapons have ridiculously low recoil that can be taken advantage of.

Best Grau 5.56 loadout

Despite being released in Modern Warfare Season 2, the Grau 5.56 still holds up to this day with one of the best recoil patterns and bullet spread in the game.

When using the weapon with the attachments listed below, you will be shooting as straight as possible.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Mags

Best KG M40 loadout

With Vanguard ARs getting a buff in Season 4, the KG M40 is among the best weapons to use for low recoil. While the spray pattern moves horizontally, it’s one of the most consistent weapons in the game.

WhosImmortal recommends using the following attachments for the Vanguard rifle.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : VDD 22G Padded

: VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Best Welgun loadout

Another Vanguard weapon making its way onto this list is the Welgun SMG. Making its way into Warzone back in Season 1, the Welgun has a tight spread after the first few bullets – making it the perfect weapon for close gun fights.

Typically, the Welgun is paired with a sniper rifle but acts as a reliable close-range alternative to your primary weapon.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : 320mm SA Shrouded

: 320mm SA Shrouded Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed

: Removed Underbarrel : M1915 Steady

: M1915 Steady Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammunition : Subsonic

: Subsonic Rear Grip : Taped Grip

: Taped Grip Perk 1 : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Best Automaton loadout

While on the outside the Automaton seems like a poor choice if you’re trying to minimize recoil, in fact, the weapon’s recoil is essentially as straight as it can get vertically when paired with the right attachments.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : ZAC 600mm BFA

: ZAC 600mm BFA Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Anastasia Padded

: Anastasia Padded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round

: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Best Kilo 141 loadout

Last but not least on WhosImmortal’s list is the MW Kilo 141. Considered to be one of the best ARs of all time in Warzone, it’s no surprise that it’s on the list.

Back in Verdansk, it was the go-to weapon, and it still holds up well in Caldera. As explained by the Warzone expert, the weapon’s TTK isn’t the greatest at long distances. However, rest assured you’ll be landing the majority of your shots.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Mags

If you’re looking for some easy loadouts to use, it’s certainly worthwhile listening to WhosImmortal’s expert advice.