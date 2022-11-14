Warzone 2 Interrogation guide: How to interrogate enemies in Battle Royale and DMZ

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Interrogation is a new way of getting intel on enemy locations in Warzone 2. So, here’s a handy guide for you on how to interrogate enemies in Battle Royale and DMZ.

Warzone 2 will follow in the footsteps of its sequel, with an aim to set a legacy of its own. This means a slew of new and advanced mechanics and features will be present for the players to use and take advantage of. One of these new features is the ability to interrogate enemies for information.

Gaining information is key for surviving in a battle royale game like Warzone 2. When the same ability gets an upgrade where you can interrogate enemies for more information about their teammates’ live location, things get even more exciting.

If you’re wondering how to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Activision The interrogation feature in Warzone 2 can be extremely helpful.

How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2?

For interrogating enemies in squad-based modes of Warzone 2, the first and foremost thing you need to do is knock one player from the enemy team. This works best if the team you’re engaging with is in close proximity.

After that, you need to make sure that the rest of their teammates are not around, or at least some distance away. This will give you enough time to approach the downed enemy and interrogate them for intel.

Once you are in close proximity to the downed player, press the button that appears on the screen to start the interrogation process. The interrogation animation will make your character hold a knife down the player’s throat and scan the location of the other members on a cell phone.

As soon as the animation is complete, your team will get notified of the locations of the other members on the mini-map. You will also be able to see the outline of their bodies highlighted in real-time.

The way this system works is very similar to that of Caveira from Rainbow Six Siege. If you are familiar with her ability, using the same in Warzone 2 will be a cakewalk for you.

So, there you have it — that’s a way of interrogating enemies for intel in Warzone 2. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.