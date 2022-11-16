Warzone 2 hidden loot discovered underwater by Ninja & Cloakzy

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Streaming stars Ninja and Cloakzy have discovered Warzone 2 has some hidden loot underneath the surface on the Al Mazrah map.

Modern Warfare 2’s weapon list has been integrated with the arrival of Warzone 2, meaning that the list of best loadouts has been shaken up once again.

The game’s Season 1 update kicked things off on November 16 with a number of top streamers deciding to give the revamped Call of Duty battle royale a shot.

Two of those were Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore – jumping in for a few games, and already they have made an interesting discovery.

Warzone 2 secret loot discovered underwater

One of the biggest mechanic shifts between the original BR game and Warzone 2 was the addition of swimming, meaning water is no longer a death sentence for players.

Many members of the community were gearing up for some underwater battles, for that reason. Lucky for them, it appears hidden loot will be available in the depths as well.

In a Twitch stream on November 16, the duo was looting up before Cloakzy took the plunge into a nearby water spot.

Seconds later, he said: “What’s at the bottom of here?”

Right at the bottom, there was a box with a number of items waiting to be claimed inside.

“Oh my god, there’s a hidden loot catch at the bottom of here, with a free armor plate and precision airstrike on it.”

This might have been something Warzone 2 players were expecting when they found out about new water features being integrated but served as a pleasant surprise on launch day. Fans will be hoping there are many other spots like this for them to loot from.