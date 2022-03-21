Vanguard Ranked Play Season 2 Reloaded update: Rewards, party restrictions, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded was finally revealed with a heavy emphasis on Ranked Play. From rewards to altered party restrictions, here’s everything that’s new with Vanguard Ranked.

At the start of Season 2, competitive Vanguard players finally got their hands on a CDL-style ELO system. Despite it being three months after the game’s release, fans were excited to get into the competitive nature.

Treyarch, who is in charge of the mode, has already made some changes based on player feedback, like punishments for leaving. And now, they are adding more stuff to ranked including some sick rewards.

Advertisement

Vanguard Ranked Play rewards: Blueprints, camos, more

As part of the Season 2 Reloaded update, a new wave of rewards are coming to the game for competitors to unlock. Thees include a STG and Ratt blueprints, weapon charms, and more.

We have listed all the rewards available down below:

Ranked Legend Solange Operator skin

Two Pro Issue Blueprints

Two Weapons Camos

Two Weapon Charms

Exclusive Spray, Sticker, & Emblem

Players can earn the Solange Operator Skin by winning 25 games in the Master Skill Division or higher. To earn the weapon charms you must get 10 victories in the division. You can track your progress for these rewards in the new “My Career & Rewards” tab.

These are exclusive to Season 2, so you will only have a limited amount of time to earn these fresh rewards.

Advertisement

Vanguard Ranked Play party restrictions

Ranked is also getting a rule change that is loosening the restrictions, in which people can party up with others based on their Skill Rating.

Instead of being based on a set number of SR, it will now be division-based. We have posted the official statement from Activision:

Players in Master & Challenger can form parties with players up to one adjacent Skill Division away.

Players in Elite can form parties with players up to two adjacent Skill Divisions away.

Players below Elite can party up without restrictions, including those who haven’t completed their placement matches

It is important to note that party rules will be based on the highest person in your lobby. However, these changes make it a bit easier to team up with friends, and you don’t need to do the math to see if you fall in the requirements.

Vanguard is also introducing its Top 250 ladder, where the best of the best can earn a spot in the eight division, one above Challenger. These changes are set to take effect on March 22 when the Season 2 Reloaded update goes live.