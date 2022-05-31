Unique Vanguard sniper loadout makes it Warzone’s “strongest” rifle

Still not yet settled on a go-to sniper in Warzone Season 3? Well, you might want to give Vanguard’s 3-Line Rifle a try as it’s apparently the “strongest” one around.

When Raven Software finally unleashed the Pacific Season 3 update on Warzone, it sparked some big changes in the meta. Though, there were none bigger than the changes to the Kar98 and Swiss K31.

The two snipers had dominated Warzone for quite some time, and it was hard to go into a match without running into one. Since the update, the pair of them have pretty much disappeared from the battle royale, being replaced by the likes of the AX-50 and HDR.

However, if you’re not a fan of the two Modern Warfare snipers, you may want to give the 3-Line Rifle from CoD: Vanguard a whirl as a unique build seemingly makes it the “strongest” sniper in the game.

The underused Vanguard sniper was highlighted by Warzone YouTuber Metaphor in his May 29 video, as he claimed it has become a “monster” following the changes.

The YouTuber noted that the 3-Line Rifle’s ADS speed can be buffed a fair bit with the build, but it’s hardly going to resemble the Kar98’s speed. Though, it does still retain it’s one-shot headshot potential – even if an enemy is hiding behind a piece of cover.

What makes the build unique is the fact it moves away from the dominant attachment choices of the MX Silencer, Kovalevskaya 820mm barrel, and the MN Custom stock. They’re replaced by the Mercury Silencer, Empress 514mm barrel, and the Empress Marksman stock.

Best 3-Line Rifle loadout for Warzone

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Empress 514mm F01

: Empress 514mm F01 Optic : None

: None Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Stock : Empress Marksman

: Empress Marksman Magazine : .30-06 20 round mags

: .30-06 20 round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Perk 1 : Shrouded

: Shrouded Perk 2: On-Hand

As noted, the 3-Line Rifle has fallen behind other snipers in terms of popularity, and sits as the 5th most-used long-range weapon according to WZRanked.

Metaphor’s class could change it’s fortunes, though, so give it a try and get ahead of other players who might also be thinking about adopting it.