Underrated Modern Warfare AR dominates Warzone’s NZ-41 in TTK

Connor Bennett . 1 day ago

Want to break away from the NZ-41 meta in Warzone? Well, there’s a classic Modern Warfare rifle that actually beats it in TTK, and is pretty easy to use.

Over the last few weeks, the NZ-41 has cemented itself as the best assault rifle in all of Call of Duty: Warzone thanks to its speedy TTK and pretty easy-to-control recoil.

While players have sought change – either in the way of a nerf to the Call of Duty: Vanguard favorite or by trying to use other weapons – the NZ-41 still remains one of the best three weapons in the game, as well as being the most popular.

Though, that could change once players feast their eyes on the stats behind Modern Warfare’s M13, as the classic assault rifle actually outshines the NZ-41 in some key stats, including with TTK (Time to Kill).

Activision The NZ-41 is currently the best Assault Rifle in Warzone.

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac highlighted the Modern Warfare AR in his July 3rd video, noting its advantages over the NZ-41, even though some players may still believe it’s not that good.

The NRG YouTuber showed that the M13 matches the NZ-41 in the TTK when it comes to upper body shots, clocking in at around 800ms. Though, anywhere else on the body – neck shots aside – and the Modern Warfare rifle actually leaves its Vanguard counterpart in the dust.

What also helps the M13 is its superior fire rate and muzzle velocity, meaning you’re deadlier in long-range fights. When you also factor in its steady recoil pattern, the underrated Modern Warfare rifle becomes a deadly option.

Best M13 Warzone loadout in Season 4

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Magazine: 60-round mags

The NZ-41 does maintain one advantage over the M13 though, and that comes in its zoom. “You can go with something like the 3-6x (scope on the NZ), but you will have to get used to the 3x VLK again (with the M13),” the YouTuber added.

While the M13 doesn’t have a rock bottom pick rate like some of its Modern Warfare counterparts, it is on the fringes of the meta somewhat. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if it starts becoming a more popular option in-game.