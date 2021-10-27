Call of Duty pro’s barber leaks OpTic & Dallas Empire CDL merger

Professional Call of Duty’s offseason rostermania is known to be an especially chaotic time of year. But a new leak has set the bar… as a barber leaked the rumored merger between the CDL’s OpTic Gaming and Dallas Empire.

Sports and esports have their similarities and their differences. One hotly contested similarity has been roster leaks, which are widely accepted in traditional sports but often questioned in esports.

In the CoD scene, there have been a variety of roster leakers known to the community over the years. Most recently, Cory ‘CRONE’ Davis has become the source of team rumors — including the Paris Legion and unannounced Washington squads.

Advertisement

But a new leaker seems to be making his presence accidentally felt. After giving Empire pro Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal a cut, the barber leaked that the pro’s “new venture” included OpTic and the Empire.

Barber leaks OpTic Dallas CDL merger

Not the rare barber leak 😭 OpTic Empire content must be on the way… pic.twitter.com/yD8WyvtbX4 — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 27, 2021

As you can see in the embedded image, iLLeY’s barber wanted to show off the fade he gave his client. Saying that he “cleaned up my dawg [iLLeY] for his new venture,” he then tagged both OpTic and Empire below.

Read more: Call of Duty players want more booty on Donnie Darko skin

This echoes what has become the most widely known secret across the CoD community. The merger between former rival franchises was leaked back in August and pro players have even talked about the rumored roster.

Advertisement

Instead of playing off the initial Instagram post as a joke, the barber actually deleted and re-uploaded it without any mention of “new venture” or OpTic.

But you know what they say, everything you post on the internet is permanent. So, that’s where we’re at. Neither of the franchises nor iLLeY have responded to the situation — but one has to imagine that official news of the rumored merger can’t be too far away.

Check out our hub for more CDL offseason rostermania news and follow us on Twitter at DexertoIntel for the up-to-date leaks.