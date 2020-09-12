Treyarch respond to “unbreakable” tank concerns in Black Ops Cold War

Josh Torres, Community Manager at Treyarch, has responded to fan concerns over the strength of tanks in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, after Alpha footage caused unrest.

With Modern Warfare's life cycle winding down, many Call of Duty fans are turning their attention to Black Ops Cold War, the upcoming title from Treyarch.

Recent days have seen fans given their first official look at multiplayer, with some of the world's most popular content creators and pro players given incredibly early access.

Among other things, fans took note of the re-introduction of tanks, vehicles that have flitted in and out of the CoD series. They have featured in Treyarch games before, namely World at War and Black Ops III (albeit re-skinned in a futuristic way).

However, tanks came under scrutiny from certain Reddit users, many of whom expressed concerns about the strength of tanks and how they could offer players invulnerable positions.

Josh Torres, quickly though, responded to ease player concerns, confirming that a number of changes to tanks have already taken place since the Alpha that many content creators played.

"Core concept right here," he said. "We're in Alpha and can tune/adjust these types of things."

He finished by emphasizing how tanks will indeed be easily destructible if players "focus" on it. Similarly, he highlighted how players can now edit classes in the middle of matches, meaning they can create an anti-tank class if they need one, but don't already have one prepared.

"Tanks go down very quickly when focused," Torres said. "You can also spec your weapons out to be anti-tank. Everyone should have a good anti-streak class. You can even make them in-game. No more excuses."

The news was welcomed by a number of Redditors, who seemed more relaxed at the prospect of balanced tanks. We expect to see many more tuning and adjustments made before Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13.