Top 5 most embarrassing team kills in CoD history

Call of Duty esports provide countless thrills and highlights throughout a season, but sometimes there are striking snafus that happen on stage. Here are the top five most embarrassing team kills to come out of competitive CoD.

Even the most seasoned Call of Duty pros have the occasional blunder every now and then. From veterans like ACHES and Crimsix to stars like Priestahh, there have been some striking moments of friendly fire.

Whether with errant grenades or unfortunate Scorestreaks, fans have been mystified by some team kills in competitive CoD that earned their place on our list.

