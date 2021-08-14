Top 10 insane plays in CoD Champs history!

Years of professional CoD competition have led to plenty of jaw-dropping moments, but nothing beats the hype of a game-changing moment during a Call of Duty Championship. Here, we break down our top 10 craziest Call of Duty Champs plays.

Call of Duty Championships, unsurprisingly, have seen some mind-blowing plays over the years: from Dashy & TJHaly dragging OpTic, to victory and Priestahh’s ice-cold clutch vs eUnited, to Aches’ decimation of compLexity, and even Clayster’s Detroit Domination of Revenge.

CoD fans have been treated to some incredible moments over the years, whether they’ve come from the MLG Pro League, Call of Duty World League, or current CDL, and before we look ahead to CoD Champs 2021 we counted down the best Call of Duty Championship plays ever!

