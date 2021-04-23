The truth behind legendary OpTic Clutch - Dexerto

Facing OpTic Chicago in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3 Major, Accuracy pulled off one of the wildest clutches in CoD history. In an interview with Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion, the CoD vet explains how his 1v3 came to be.

Map 5, Round 11, outmanned one to three with the game on the line — and the Minnesota ROKKR’s Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi manages to kill three of the biggest names in CoD for a win. With $500,000 hanging in the balance, Abedi tells Enigma that he “just got blessed that they happened to be lined up.”

