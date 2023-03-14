TeeP reveals meta P90 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Former CoD World Champion TeeP believes the P90 can potentially become a meta weapon in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play reenergized multiplayer and competitive fans desperate for something fresh. In exclusive interviews with Dexerto, CDL Pros Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda, and Zack’ Drazah’ Jordan explained why Ranked Play is “huge” for the competitive community. The mode brings CDL pros closer together and even brought a few former pros out of the woodwork.

CoD legend Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow hasn’t been involved in competitive CoD since Black Ops: Cold War, yet MW2 Ranked Play rekindled his love for the franchise. Former OpTic Gaming teammate, Teep also returned to CoD with the introduction of Ranked Play, and he is back and better than ever.

TeeP is closing in on a top 50 spot within Ranked Play’s top 250 rankings, and he revealed why more players should be using the P90.

Teep showcases power of the P90 in Ranked Play

In Ranked Play matches against top-level competition, TeeP used the P90 and shredded through opposing players. For SMGs, every pro player uses the Vaznev 9-K, and some Ranked Play users have used the MP5.

A surge in players using the P90 for Ranked Play inspired TeeP to see what all of the hype is about.

The YouTuber shocked his teammates, as the SMG stood toe to toe with any other SMG in close-range engagements and even won a few medium-range fights as well.

“I think that is the P90 build; it felt pretty good.”

Best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play P90 loadout

Here is Teep’s full P90 loadout.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Rail: GR33 Light Rail

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Comb: TV TACCOMB

Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Teep warned players that the P90 might not be better than the Vaznev and preferred using the weapon on a controller.

However, if you are looking for something different that provides better mobility than the Vaznev, try this loadout.