Swagg reveals best Warzone settings to increase performance

Having the best Warzone settings can help increase your performance and overall survivability, giving you an edge over your competitors. Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has the perfect settings to use in Season 6 and beyond.

The best Warzone settings will largely revolve around personal preference, but there are a number of in-game options that can drastically improve your performance. However, with so many different options to choose from, it can be rather difficult to strike a balance between comfort and precision.

While changing graphics and aim sensitivity won’t make you the next Shroud overnight, they can help drastically improve your gameplay. So, if you’re looking to pick up more kills across Verdansk, Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has revealed his best Warzone settings.

Swagg’s best Warzone settings

The best Warzone settings are those that give you great visibility and the aim needed to secure those all-important headshots. If you’re having trouble spotting enemies in Verdansk, then lowering various graphics can greatly improve your ability to spot enemy players.

Audio settings are incredibly important in any BR, especially Warzone, where footsteps can often be fairly quiet. There are a lot of options to adjust, so make sure you try out Swagg’s Warzone settings below.

General

Field of View: 120

Brightness: 50

Horizontal HUD: 100

Vertical HUD: 100

Mini Map Shape: Square

Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Subtitles: Off

Graphics

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Render Resolution: 100

Sync Every Frame V-Sync: Disabled

Framerate: Custom

Nvidia Highlights: Disabled

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Display Gamma: 2.2 sRGB

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Anisotropic Filter: High

Particle Quality: High

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Enabled

On-Demand Texture Streaming: High

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled

Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled

Particle Lighting: Low

DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Post Processing Effects

Filmic Strenght: 0.00

NVIDIA DLSS: Disabled

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1X

Depth of Field: Disabled

World Motion Blur: Disabled

Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Film Grain: 0.00

Dynamic Resolution: Disabled

Dynamic Resolution Frame Rate Target: 60

Audio

Audio Mix: Boost High

Music Volume: 0.00

Dialogue Volume: 20.00

Juggernaut Music: Disabled

Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Controller

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Deadzone: 0.05

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: High 7

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: High 7

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.90

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Weapons

Aim Assist: Standard

Scale Aim Assist with FOV: Disabled

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Steady Aim Behavior: Hold

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Movement

Slide Behavior: Tap

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

So, there you have it, Swagg’s best Warzone settings. While changing these options won’t instantly increase your in-game performance, they will help give you a noticeable advantage.

Keep in mind, the settings above won’t be for everyone, so make sure you adjust them to your liking.