Swagg picks underrated Warzone 2 AR as “best in the game” for Ashika Island

FaZe Clan star Swagg has highlighted an underrated assault rifle that he believes is actually the best choice in Warzone 2.

When it comes to picking the best gun in Warzone 2, plenty of players have differing thoughts – even if the stats point to only a handful actually being viable.

The meta has been given a bit of a shake-up following the Season 2 update, which also introduced Ashika Island and the long-awaited Resurgence game mode, leaving the likes of the ISO Hemlock, Lachmann sub, KV Broadside, and Raal MG at the top of the pile.

Players have been trying to find other guns that can compete alongside the new big four, especially when it comes to assault rifles – given the dominance that LMGs have had on the battle royale so far. And Swagg believes he’s got one that can do some serious damage.

Swagg reveals best M13 loadout for Warzone 2

According to the FaZe Clan star, the M13B is actually “the best” AR in Warzone 2, as he highlighted it in his March 1 video with a powerful build

“The M13 is a Warzone classic. It’s a gun that has always just been really steady and really good, but it did receive a buff in the latest update,” he said. “I think it’s probably the best AR in the game. This class setup absolutely lasers.”

There isn’t anything too crazy about Swagg’s build as it does follow the typical choice of attachments. You’ve got the 60-round mag, Bruen Echelon barrel, and Harbinger muzzle all making an appearance.

Muzzle: Harbinger 20

Barrel: Bruen Echelon

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 60-round mag

As noted, the M13 is just on the fringes of the meta, with it ranking as the 13th most-used gun in the game – according to WZRanked stats.

It’s a fair bit off overtaking the ISO Hemlock as the most-used AR around, but a few nerfs could change things. We’ll just have to wait and see.