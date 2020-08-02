Warzone players outraged by lack of basic CoD feature in Plunder

At the tailend of Call of Duty: Warzone’s fourth season, the return of the game’s unique Plunder mode has suddenly shifted from appreciated to deprecated as players lament the absence of reliable kill cams.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling CoD title of all time, Infinity Ward’s title has had its year plagued by complaints about developer inattention to competitive issues and the plague of hackers, which especially run rampant in higher SBMM lobbies and on PC (the game defaults to having crossplay enabled). In an issue that touches on both, players have noted that Plunder does not have killcams after each death, barring people from spectating to confirm proof of hacks.

Since Infinity Ward’s anti-cheat systems are unable to negate the presence of hackers entirely, the brunt of ensuring competitive integrity is often placed on players who can report suspects to help developers identify accounts worthy of investigation. But although being killed can feel suspicious, it is typically not enough evidence to prove that someone is hacking. That’s why being able to view a killcam is vital, even if you’re unable to spectate afterward because of redeployment (as is the case in Plunder).

Observing a killcam enables you to both confirm how suspicious the shots were, take note of the offending player’s account name, and report them should you consider evidence concerning enough. In Plunder, kill cams are not working 100 percent of the time and that inconsistency is infuriating for players since they are left without the tools needed to ensure fair play.

As colorfully noted by ‘xenoborg007’ on Reddit, “there’s zero reason for why you don’t get a kill cam for every death.” In their example, they felt like they were killed by a hacker and proceeded to continually re-engage with said cheater in an effort to see a kill cam and easily get to the report screen.

Of course, we cannot verify xenoborg007’s account, but we did verify that kill cams are indeed appearing inconsistently in Plunder. It is unclear whether there is any rhyme or reason to this issue and therefore there is no way to counteract the problem.

With Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone launching on August 5, players will be antsy to level up their Battle Passes. Hopefully this issue is resolved by then, as the community appears to have grown increasingly frustrated with an inability to police the popular title.