Surprise qualifier team wins Chipotle Warzone Challenge: final placements

The Chipotle Challenger Series' $50,000 Warzone tournament has now wrapped up and one of the qualifier teams stunned the competition with a dominant victory.

Featuring pro Call of Duty players, top content creators, athletes, and celebrities, the Chipotle Warzone Challenge was one of the most star-studded events we've seen since the popular battle royale released in March.

However, out of all those big names, it was the quartet of AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte, who qualified all the way back in the first week, that ended up winning the whole thing, thanks to a strong mentality and some expert-level strategies.

They finished with 349 points combined from their four matches, a remarkable total considering that each elimination was worth one point and victories were worth five.

While those guys may have come out of the blue to claim the win, there were some recognizable names in the top-10 as well, including Nadeshot's team (fifth with 297 points), NICKMERCS' squad (sixth with 294 points), and Team CouRage (ninth with 291 points).

The winners got to take home not only the whopping $25,000 prize and a year of free Chipotle burritos but also got another $25,000 donated to charity in their names.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge final placements

Please note that some of the teams at the bottom may have a low amount of points due to not reporting scores on time.

Place Roster 1st AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte 2nd Tgiryan, Dubl A, Catpotle, and Simplyshutters 3rd Superevan, Frozone, Xampzmedia, and Zcolorss 4th Lilskies, Golds, Chike, and Derekbuzz 5th Nadeshot, Tommey, Rallied, and Itzwarsz 6th FaZe Swagg, NickMercs, Adiaz, and GDbooya 7th Ricky, Dill, Gangstaz, and Finessen 8th Ohgras, Fioslit, Zerby, and Unrational 9th TeePee, Courage, Dougisraw, and Merk

10th Gun, Envader, Coie, and Beepbop 11 BrookeAB, Symfunhy, Crowder, and Huskerrs 12 Fallujahh, Koix, Vetroxi, and Beamxrs 13 Venitt, Riven, Flameburg, and Saquxtch 14 Yung, Donzell, TTVStudyy, and Proof 15 Neslo, DMTheory, Bloo, and Xenoihi 16 Reelmason, ReidboyyonTwitch, Shively, and Twitchaystv 17 TimTheTatMan, Dr Lupo, Cloak, and Aydan 18 Landon, Heisman, Luvey, and Yuhlegit 19 Impusle, Evasion, Reedr, and Elusoryy

20 Hops, Moist Moose, Docpopz, and Nxrveless 21 Bryanthejet, RussDaddy, Kekoa, and Bartonologist 22 Rated, Avxry, Typical Gamer, and FaZe Testy 23 Hitch, Blake, Jorge, and 2Pac 24 Loko Impunity, LHClarity, Prohibit_US, and Ayy Legal 25 C-Lloyd, Shotezzzy, Retthesweat, and Nivekphttv 26 Guruaf, Gingeraf, Legendaf, and Yetigunclapaf 27 Exclusives, Gunsiii, RFederal, and YoungGodGarz 28 Dingers, Shank, YouTubeBrock, and Yurtniskurt 29 Steve Aoki, Dylan Daly, James Batz, and Shaen McKerral

30 Silly, Asim, Assualt, and GodRX 31 Xavi, Melody, Zaddy, and Lluuee 32 Sev, BigJim, Bull, and Vast 33 Seth, Amsras, MacieJ, and ShurleyTemple 34 Skol, Wiz, Ffurg, and Erupptiion 35 Nueloz, Zemz, Supahnub, and StevenMarz 36 Erty, Harambes Soul, ItsTripStan, and Staxog 37 Swervin, Ecko, Osiris, and Seeing Double 38 Jordan Payton, Finn Wolfhard, Marcel Cunningham, and Sean Maddestra 39 XXX, Xlethal_Mercy, WavyPolarBear, and Kamakazi305

40 Jericho, GoldGlove, Di3sel, Cray 41 Hutch, Scump, Hecz, and SeaNanners 42 Jalen Suggs, Nick Hernandez, Diego Gonzalez, and Keaton Davis 43 Demi Bagby, Devon Bagby, Damian Bagby, and Conor Glaser 44 Vandyjf, Jesus, Zeasy, and Algbelieve 45 Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux, and Zach LaVine 46 Myth, Grayson Allen, Tre Jones, and Albralelie 47 Rick, Will Knight, Hilary Knight, and Dan Bennet 48 Booba, McJaggers, TigerDailyy, and ItzzFocus 49 Jerry Ferrara, Jon Paul, Jeff Clive, and Nicholas Vinyard

50 Teuq, Ksap, Steez, and Sevn Thomas 51 Yassuo, Trick2G, Cookiemanman, and Reptar 52 Gordon Hayward, Boris Golubov, Nate Orlando, and Will Fahrenbach 53 Josh Hart, Allie Long, Meyers Leonard, and Zeno 54 DeMarcus Cousins, Mikal Bridges, Joc Pederson, and James Wiseman 55 Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, TY Reese, and Trey Davis 56 RJ Hampton, Marcus Melvin, Christian Gregory, and Jalen Wilson 57 Colton Underwood, Chris Galya, Langdon Froomer, and Cameron Fuller 58 Karma, Holly, Ibulieve, and Gunplay

Chipotle Warzone Challenge format

All of the teams were given three hours to try and get as many good games of Warzone as they could, with only their four best matches from that time window going towards their overall score.

Scoring was based on both eliminations (one point) and wins (five points), so you could imagine the incredible performances some of the teams had to have to put up these kinds of monstrous numbers.

As for the teams themselves, many of them were invited by Chipotle to participate with another 32 making it from the qualifier rounds that took place in the weeks prior, including the squad that ended up winning the whole thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGmtfWr6WSY

In addition to all the prize and charity money they awarded out for this tournament, Chipotle also hooked up fans with free food as well - 3,000 burritos to be exact.

3,000 viewers were treated to one of the restaurant chain's most popular menu items as a way to thank fans for watching. Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is what Chipotle have up their sleeve for the rest of 2020!