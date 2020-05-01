Surprise qualifier team wins Chipotle Warzone Challenge: final placements

The Chipotle Challenger Series' $50,000 Warzone tournament has now wrapped up and one of the qualifier teams stunned the competition with a dominant victory.
Featuring pro Call of Duty players, top content creators, athletes, and celebrities, the Chipotle Warzone Challenge was one of the most star-studded events we've seen since the popular battle royale released in March.
However, out of all those big names, it was the quartet of AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte, who qualified all the way back in the first week, that ended up winning the whole thing, thanks to a strong mentality and some expert-level strategies.
They finished with 349 points combined from their four matches, a remarkable total considering that each elimination was worth one point and victories were worth five.
While those guys may have come out of the blue to claim the win, there were some recognizable names in the top-10 as well, including Nadeshot's team (fifth with 297 points), NICKMERCS' squad (sixth with 294 points), and Team CouRage (ninth with 291 points).
The winners got to take home not only the whopping $25,000 prize and a year of free Chipotle burritos but also got another $25,000 donated to charity in their names.
Chipotle Warzone Challenge final placements
Please note that some of the teams at the bottom may have a low amount of points due to not reporting scores on time.
|Place
|Roster
|1st
|AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte
|2nd
|Tgiryan, Dubl A, Catpotle, and Simplyshutters
|3rd
|Superevan, Frozone, Xampzmedia, and Zcolorss
|4th
|Lilskies, Golds, Chike, and Derekbuzz
|5th
|Nadeshot, Tommey, Rallied, and Itzwarsz
|6th
|FaZe Swagg, NickMercs, Adiaz, and GDbooya
|7th
|Ricky, Dill, Gangstaz, and Finessen
|8th
|Ohgras, Fioslit, Zerby, and Unrational
|9th
|TeePee, Courage, Dougisraw, and Merk
|10th
|Gun, Envader, Coie, and Beepbop
|11
|BrookeAB, Symfunhy, Crowder, and Huskerrs
|12
|Fallujahh, Koix, Vetroxi, and Beamxrs
|13
|Venitt, Riven, Flameburg, and Saquxtch
|14
|Yung, Donzell, TTVStudyy, and Proof
|15
|Neslo, DMTheory, Bloo, and Xenoihi
|16
|Reelmason, ReidboyyonTwitch, Shively, and Twitchaystv
|17
|TimTheTatMan, Dr Lupo, Cloak, and Aydan
|18
|Landon, Heisman, Luvey, and Yuhlegit
|19
|Impusle, Evasion, Reedr, and Elusoryy
|20
|Hops, Moist Moose, Docpopz, and Nxrveless
|21
|Bryanthejet, RussDaddy, Kekoa, and Bartonologist
|22
|Rated, Avxry, Typical Gamer, and FaZe Testy
|23
|Hitch, Blake, Jorge, and 2Pac
|24
|Loko Impunity, LHClarity, Prohibit_US, and Ayy Legal
|25
|C-Lloyd, Shotezzzy, Retthesweat, and Nivekphttv
|26
|Guruaf, Gingeraf, Legendaf, and Yetigunclapaf
|27
|Exclusives, Gunsiii, RFederal, and YoungGodGarz
|28
|Dingers, Shank, YouTubeBrock, and Yurtniskurt
|29
|Steve Aoki, Dylan Daly, James Batz, and Shaen McKerral
|30
|Silly, Asim, Assualt, and GodRX
|31
|Xavi, Melody, Zaddy, and Lluuee
|32
|Sev, BigJim, Bull, and Vast
|33
|Seth, Amsras, MacieJ, and ShurleyTemple
|34
|Skol, Wiz, Ffurg, and Erupptiion
|35
|Nueloz, Zemz, Supahnub, and StevenMarz
|36
|Erty, Harambes Soul, ItsTripStan, and Staxog
|37
|Swervin, Ecko, Osiris, and Seeing Double
|38
|Jordan Payton, Finn Wolfhard, Marcel Cunningham, and Sean Maddestra
|39
|XXX, Xlethal_Mercy, WavyPolarBear, and Kamakazi305
|40
|Jericho, GoldGlove, Di3sel, Cray
|41
|Hutch, Scump, Hecz, and SeaNanners
|42
|Jalen Suggs, Nick Hernandez, Diego Gonzalez, and Keaton Davis
|43
|Demi Bagby, Devon Bagby, Damian Bagby, and Conor Glaser
|44
|Vandyjf, Jesus, Zeasy, and Algbelieve
|45
|Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux, and Zach LaVine
|46
|Myth, Grayson Allen, Tre Jones, and Albralelie
|47
|Rick, Will Knight, Hilary Knight, and Dan Bennet
|48
|Booba, McJaggers, TigerDailyy, and ItzzFocus
|49
|Jerry Ferrara, Jon Paul, Jeff Clive, and Nicholas Vinyard
|50
|Teuq, Ksap, Steez, and Sevn Thomas
|51
|Yassuo, Trick2G, Cookiemanman, and Reptar
|52
|Gordon Hayward, Boris Golubov, Nate Orlando, and Will Fahrenbach
|53
|Josh Hart, Allie Long, Meyers Leonard, and Zeno
|54
|DeMarcus Cousins, Mikal Bridges, Joc Pederson, and James Wiseman
|55
|Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, TY Reese, and Trey Davis
|56
|RJ Hampton, Marcus Melvin, Christian Gregory, and Jalen Wilson
|57
|Colton Underwood, Chris Galya, Langdon Froomer, and Cameron Fuller
|58
|Karma, Holly, Ibulieve, and Gunplay
Chipotle Warzone Challenge format
All of the teams were given three hours to try and get as many good games of Warzone as they could, with only their four best matches from that time window going towards their overall score.
Scoring was based on both eliminations (one point) and wins (five points), so you could imagine the incredible performances some of the teams had to have to put up these kinds of monstrous numbers.
As for the teams themselves, many of them were invited by Chipotle to participate with another 32 making it from the qualifier rounds that took place in the weeks prior, including the squad that ended up winning the whole thing.
In addition to all the prize and charity money they awarded out for this tournament, Chipotle also hooked up fans with free food as well - 3,000 burritos to be exact.
3,000 viewers were treated to one of the restaurant chain's most popular menu items as a way to thank fans for watching. Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is what Chipotle have up their sleeve for the rest of 2020!