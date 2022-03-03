SlasheR: How I turned underdogs into CoD champions | Esports Stories

Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat is a divisive veteran of the Call of Duty scene having built a reputation as one of the boldest leaders in esports. Dexerto spoke with the former world champion and current Los Angeles Guerrillas star to recap his storied career.

Having competed at the highest level for much of the past decade, SlasheR has seen and done it all in competitive CoD. From roster drama to dominant stretches with organizations like FaZe, Denial, and 100 Thieves, he’s been through more than most and came away with a reputation for being one of the scene’s more infamous leaders.

We sat down with the current Guerrillas AR to break down his winning mentality, recap his championship run, and even dive into his brief time on OpTic.

