Scump reveals his ideal Kar98 Warzone loadout

Call of Duty pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed his Kar98 loadout that he’s running with in Warzone — and it looks like a winner.

The Kar98 isn’t the most popular weapon in Warzone. As a marksman rifle, it tends to fall somewhere in the middle ground between assault rifles and snipers, and most players will opt for either one or the other to take on medium to long-range engagements.

However, you will see proficient snipers running around with the Kar, as it allows them a little more mobility in Verdansk while also being able to pack a punch at a range of distances.

So, if you’re looking to create the best Kar98 loadout, Scump has got you covered.

Scump’s Kar98 loadout in Warzone

While playing with Chicago Huntsmen teammate Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Scump put together a Kar98 class that got the nod of approval from FormaL, so you know it’s the real deal.

Here’s what Scump put on his Kar98:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

FTAC Sport Comb Perk: Sleight of Hand

The class looks fairly similar to what you would expect from most Warzone loadouts. Monolithic suppressor is almost compulsory on all weapons, while the variable zoom scope is a common pick for those running the HDR or AX-50 snipers, so it makes sense to go on the Kar98 too, though you'll more often see players using a Sniper Scope on it.

The Sleight of Hand perk is something that some players might not opt for. While handy, other players might prefer to throw a Tac Laser on their Kar98 for increased accuracy, or an underbarrel to better control the weapon.

The CoD world champion uses this as an Overkill class, with an MP5 as his secondary, though if you prefer to always run Ghost, you can simply set this up as its own class and pick up an SMG (or something else) from a separate Loadout Drop.

Either way, if it’s good enough for Scump and FormaL, you can guarantee it won’t get much better than that, so go jump into Verdansk and give it a try!