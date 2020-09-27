Exclusive first look at Scump x Rich and Lonely clothing collaboration

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner’s collaboration with Rich and Lonely (RNL) will drop October 3 at 2pm CT, and we have an exclusive preview of the limited line.

Collaborations between esports players and clothing companies are nothing new, but RNL is looking to make their mark by teaming up with Scump for a limited drop series.

The synergy is not unexpected, with designer and founder Aaron Create the man behind the CoD World Champion's personal logo, and co-founder Marcus 'MBoze' Blanks a former teammate and part of the same organizations for close to a decade. Rich and Lonely have given Dexerto an exclusive preview of the drop, plus a quick explanation behind what went down to make it happen.

“Well honestly it’s pretty easy for me to work with Seth since I made his logo," Aaron said. "I know the overall vibe he is trying to put out and he'll let me know when he doesn’t like something." The pieces that we've seen so far all feature Scump's iconic logo front and center with a tag for the streetwear brand on the lower right, but it's not the only design we'll see. Read More: Toronto Ultra respond to allegations about treatment of CDL players "We wanted to make this collab with Seth easily wearable for anyone, while still including our iconic Richie mascot," Create explained. "It was important for us to convey the level of prestige that comes with the Scump logo, without it clashing with the colorful RNL palette. We have two main designs for this capsule, one being King Richie and the other based around the Scump logo mark."

Even though we've only got previews of two of the hoodies, there are going to be more choices when the full line drops, with a total of four items in all, and the possibility of another option as well.

Scump and RNL's collab will drop on October 3 at 12 PM PST 3PM EST, and 8PM UK respectively. There's no word on how limited the collection will be.