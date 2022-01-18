Scump explains why Microsoft buyout is “exciting” for competitive CoD

Legendary Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is absolutely pumped about Microsoft’s big purchase of Activision Blizzard and what it means for the CoD franchise.

The biggest news story of 2022 so far was the announcement that Microsoft would be buying Activision Blizzard, and therefore taking control of all the games under their umbrella.

This includes Call of Duty, and OpTic Scump revealed shortly after the news broke that he thinks it could be very beneficial for the series.

“Just look at Halo”

After telling viewers he had no idea about the deal beforehand, Scump said he wasn’t 100% sure what the deal would mean for Call of Duty, but it could be just what the community has been waiting for.

“I don’t know how it’s going to affect like, the development of the games, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the studios,” he admitted. “I would assume there’s probably going to be a little bit more emphasis on certain things that we’ve been waiting on.”

Scump pointed to Halo Infinite as an example of what could happen to the CoD franchise once it becomes a Microsoft IP.

“Just look at Halo for instance, they came out with an incredible ranked system, a fully polished game – for the most part,” he added. “It’s just really exciting, nobody knows what it means! Nobody knows!”

I am hype for this wtf https://t.co/mQp9HzIcxg — OpTic Scump (@scump) January 18, 2022

Halo Infinite definitely got a more positive reception from players than Call of Duty: Vanguard did. So, Scump is definitely not alone in being excited about the future of the franchise.

Like Scump said though, the deal won’t go down until 2023, which does seem like a ways to wait. Though, if Microsoft is able to fix the problems recent CoD games have had, it could all be worth it.