Scump in disbelief as bizarre Warzone bug puts gas in the Gulag

One of the all time Call of Duty greats, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, was left absolutely speechless after a bizarre Warzone bug put him in the thick of the gas – despite the fact that he was in the Gulag.

It’s fair to say that Scump has just about seen it all throughout his Call of Duty career, but even he simply couldn’t believe what was happening as this strange glitch cost him a Gulag win in Warzone.

The new battle royale game has faced a number of bizarre bugs in the past, but this has got to be one of the weirdest that players have seen yet.

While coming up against Scump in the Gulag is a pretty daunting prospect, his opponent this time got very lucky as the bug did half of the work for him.

As you can see in the clip below, there appears to be some confusion as Scump is pulled into, let out from and once again dragged back into the Gulag. If that wasn’t enough, when he is finally allowed to fight for redeployment, the gas is actually in the Gulag and swiftly eating away at his health.

His health was already diminishing before the buzzer even went off to start his 1v1 fight, and he actually nearly got the better of his opponent before being taken out.

By the looks of it, the gas wasn’t affecting the enemy player at all, giving them a significant advantage from the offset.

A wide-eyed Scump could do nothing but scream “What was that?” as his team was forced to gather the $4500 needed to bring him back – hopefully, this time, bug-free.

This bug likely isn’t completely unique, but we can’t say we’ve ever seen anything else like it in Warzone. Infinity Ward will want to pay close attention to this to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because it could become seriously frustrating if it becomes more common.