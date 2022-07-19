Reverse Sweep: LA Thieves DOMINATE! Kenny’s Role Swap = KEY? | CDL Major Review

Charlotte Peers . 31 minutes ago

In the grand final of Major IV, Los Angeles Thieves’ dominated the eight-match series, ultimately being crowned the champions with a 5-3 win.

In this Reverse Sweep episode, hosts Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte and Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, break down Los Angeles Thieves’ win against New York Subliners, which saw them take the trophy away from the major’s local team in an intense final, ultimately making history for the team, by achieving their first win in franchise history.

Overthrowing Atlanta FaZe

Following Atlanta FaZe’s strengths in recent Call Of Duty matches, many fans predicted for them to be back-to-back champions coming into this event. However, after falling short in the first round of the winner’s bracket, LA Thieves dominated the match up, ultimately sending Atlanta FaZe into the elimination bracket, and achieving themselves 20 CDL Points, which gave them a strong advantage when fighting for a spot in the finals.

Coming face-to-face again in the elimination-finals, LA Thieves continued their powerful strategy against Atlanta FaZe, defeating the fan-favourite team down once again, by clutching a 3-1 win against them, and solidifying themselves a spot in the grand finals.

The future of Atlanta FaZe is continued to be questioned, after the downward spiral of their competitive ability in recent months, often seeing them struggle to come out on top against challenging clutches and opponents.

The domination of LA Thieves

Continuing their star-studded performance against the competition, LA Thieves skilfully overtook almost every single team, ultimately only falling short once, to the best team in COD (according to the 2022 standings) New York Subliners, in the winner’s final. Seeing them face the local favourites once more in the grand final after beating Atlanta FaZe, resulting in an intense battle for the crown.

During the final, the deafeningly loud crowd was behind NYSL to be champions of the event, however, LA Thieves shut them down by achieving the impossible and taking down New York Subliners with an intense 5-3 win.

LA Thieves holding the New York Subliners Major IV trophy

The latest Reverse Sweep episode also covered the strengths shown by Crimsix and Kenny, and the status of each team ahead of Champs. Watch the full episode on YouTube.