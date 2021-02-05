 Paris Legion CDL 2021 preview: mountain to climb for ragtag roster - Dexerto
Paris Legion CDL 2021 preview: mountain to climb for ragtag roster

Published: 5/Feb/2021 4:58

by Brad Norton
Skrapz headshot
Call of Duty League

The newly formed Paris Legion roster has the odds stacked against them heading into the 2021 Call of Duty League season, with a varied group of players from different backgrounds, it’s going to be an uphill battle but major upsets could still be in the cards.

After a relatively poor showing throughout the inaugural season, Paris Legion was one of a few teams to dump its entire roster. All starting and substitute players were let go to make way for a random assortment of new additions that no one could have predicted.

The new lineup has a wealth of experience behind them, but these players have actually never worked together before. There’s no history among the group and no cohesion within the team just yet.

While they should be outclassed by most competitors on paper in 2021, there’s still a chance Legion’s new lineup could cause some big upsets this year.

Paris Legion CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Nicholas ‘Classic‘ DiCostanzo Toronto Ultra
Luis ‘Fire‘ Rivera Five Star (NA Challengers)
Ulysses ‘AquA‘ Silva Los Angeles Guerrillas
Matthew ‘Skrapz‘ Marshall London Royal Ravens

Paris Legion shifting gears in 2021

With the original Legion roster, there was some kind of direction when building the team. You had a trio of experienced Aussies joining a handful of Europe’s top prospects. The combination made some amount of sense. With the new Legion roster, however, it appears as though there’s very little direction behind it.

You’ve now got a random amalgamation of CDL talent hopping into the lobby with an unknown quantity in Fire. Skrapz, AquA, and Classic have almost two decades of combined experience. They’ve seen and done it all over the years with time spent under many of the most reputable organizations in the world.

Moreover, they all have a year of CDL experience under their belt. Skrapz helped lead the Royal Ravens to a fourth-place finish at last year’s Champs. Classic secured a Home Series win in Week 13 with Toronto Ultra. While AquA’s best placement came in Week 9 with a Top Four finish.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old up and comer Fire, has barely a few months of experience at the amateur level. His initial run in the NA Challengers circuit saw nothing but Top Four finishes from June to August in 2020.

Despite his lack of pro experience, Fire has already proven to be one of the hottest rookies to keep an eye on this year. While not much to go off, Legion’s first showing against the London Royal Ravens in the Kickoff Classic gave us our first look at the team in action.

Fire managed to remain neutral or positive across the five map series, even leading his team in kills throughout the second Hardpoint, putting up 31 eliminations.

Having only just come together in recent weeks, Legion has very little time to properly mesh and work on strategies for the upcoming season. That being said, their raw gun skill might just be enough to help them overcome this hurdle while they get used to one another.

Not only is their first time playing together, but they’ve “barely even spoken before,” Skrapz said in a post-game interview on January 25. “I’m really enjoying it though, all three of them want to get better. Every single day’s a grind.”

While they might not be closing out Majors and sweeping the best teams in the league, there’s certainly potential for Legion to be a dark horse in 2021.

Warzone Feb 5 patch notes: Stim glitch fix, Cold War gun changes, new playlists, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 2:24 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 3:19

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Raven Software has announced a brand new Warzone update for February 5, fixing the controversial Stim glitch and improving Black Ops Cold War weapons across the board.

The most important aspect of the new Warzone patch is a fix for the Stim glitch issue. The controversial bug allowed players to abuse Stims and remain alive in the gas. This new fix should outright remove the exploit, according to the patch notes. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, this particular problem has been ‘fixed’ multiple times already, to no avail. 

Another key adjustment in today’s update is for all Black Ops Cold War weapons. Players quickly noticed a major reload issue with Treyarch’s new guns. Sprinting towards the end of the animation would often cancel the reload altogether, leaving you empty-handed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the update, including the release times, new playlists, and full patch notes.

Warzone stim
Activision
The Stim glitch has long been one of the most controversial bugs in Warzone.

When is the next Warzone update? Global release times

Exact download sizes are yet to be revealed for Warzone’s latest update, though Raven Software has confirmed just when we can expect to see the new patch across all platforms.

Check below for when the update will be live in your local time:

  • 11 PM PT (Feb 4)
  • 1 AM CT
  • 2 AM ET
  • 7 AM GMT (UK)
  • 8 AM CEST (EU)
  • 6 PM AEDT (AUS)

The full patch notes for the latest Warzone update can be found below.

Warzone February 5 update patch notes

GENERAL

  • New fix to remove infinite stim glitch.
    • Dev note: Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade.
  • Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR.
    • Dev note: This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes.

WEAPONS

  • Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons.

OPERATORS

  • Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended.

GUNSMITH

  • Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory.

BARRACKS

  • Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu.

STORE

  • Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles.
  • Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display correct watch.
  • Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names .

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash that occurs when launching the game due to changes being made to Windows GDI32.
Warzone gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War weapons should reload more effectively than ever in Warzone.

New Warzone playlists in Feb 5 update

In addition to the changes detailed above, Raven have also shuffled around the available playlists in Warzone, including the return of the Armored Royale mode.

Here are all of the available playlists following the update:

Adding

  • Verdansk BR – Armored Royale
  • Plunder – Quads
  • Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios

Removing

  • Plunder – Blood Money Trios